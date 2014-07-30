Diving: Women's Synchronised 3m Springboard

Final

RankNameCountryDive 1Dive 2Dive 3Dive 4Dive 5Score
1Alicia Blagg / Rebecca GallantreeEng49.2049.8065.7063.0072.54300.24
2Jennifer Abel / Pamela WareCan51.0047.4068.4060.4568.40295.65
3Maddison Keeney / Anabelle SmithAus49.20 46.2063.9068.8266.60294.72
4Anna Gelai / Esther QinAus49.8050.4060.3065.7063.90 290.10
5Cheong Jun Hoong/ Loh ZhiayiMas50.4050.4066.6051.2464.80283.44
6Nur Dhabitah Sabri / Ng Yan YeeMas44.4047.4069.3058.5963.00282.69

Top Stories