Diving: Women's Synchronised 3m Springboard
-
- From the section Commonwealth Games
Final
|Rank
|Name
|Country
|Dive 1
|Dive 2
|Dive 3
|Dive 4
|Dive 5
|Score
|1
|Alicia Blagg / Rebecca Gallantree
|Eng
|49.20
|49.80
|65.70
|63.00
|72.54
|300.24
|2
|Jennifer Abel / Pamela Ware
|Can
|51.00
|47.40
|68.40
|60.45
|68.40
|295.65
|3
|Maddison Keeney / Anabelle Smith
|Aus
|49.20
|46.20
|63.90
|68.82
|66.60
|294.72
|4
|Anna Gelai / Esther Qin
|Aus
|49.80
|50.40
|60.30
|65.70
|63.90
|290.10
|5
|Cheong Jun Hoong/ Loh Zhiayi
|Mas
|50.40
|50.40
|66.60
|51.24
|64.80
|283.44
|6
|Nur Dhabitah Sabri / Ng Yan Yee
|Mas
|44.40
|47.40
|69.30
|58.59
|63.00
|282.69