Gymnastics: Artistic Men's Individual All-Around

Final

RankNameCountryFloorPommel HorseRingsVaultParallel BarsHorizontal BarsScore
1Max WhitlockEng15.46615.86614.73314.50014.96615.10090.631
2Daniel KeatingsSco14.80015.53314.10014.33314.76614.76688.298
3Nile WilsonEng14.60013.83314.63314.70015.43314.76687.965
4Daniel PurvisSco15.30012.83314.40014.66614.20013.46684.865
5Naoya TsukaharaAus13.93312.83314.73314.46614.14113.63383.739
6Frank BainesSco14.63312.82513.96613.90014.06612.96682.356
7Clinton PurnellWal14.36613.13314.23314.33312.90013.33382.298
8Mikhail KoudinovNZ14.10012.80013.53313.96614.66612.66681.731
9Luke WadsworthAus13.90012.23313.73314.30013.80013.66681.632
10Kristopher DoneNZ12.16612.46613.33313.63314.30013.90079.798
11Sean OharaAus13.66611.83313.00013.83314.13312.96679.431
12David BishopNZ12.83312.66612.56614.12513.40013.66679.256
13Iwan MephamWal12.03312.13313.46613.50013.66612.83377.631
14Rakesh PatraInd11.43310.73314.26614.00014.33312.66677.431
15Panagiotis AristotelousCyp12.70012.06613.56613.85812.93312.30077.423
16Tiaan GroblerSA13.06612.40013.76613.36612.43312.33377.364
17Aditya RanaInd13.50011.80012.46614.03313.26612.27577.340
18Ashish KumarInd13.65012.53312.10013.33312.13313.33377.082
19Stefanos LoucaidesCyp12.83311.43312.96613.16613.56612.73376.697
20Harry OwenWal13.30012.70012.90013.30012.96611.27576.441
21Xenios PapaevripidouCyp13.16611.36610.97513.38313.70013.46676.056
22Siphesihle BiyaseSA12.46612.56611.80013.80012.96612.20075.798
23Zi Jie Gabriel GanSin13.03313.45011.13313.36612.86610.93374.781
24William AlbertTri10.7008.56613.86613.56611.70011.93370.331

