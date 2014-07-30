Gymnastics: Artistic Men's Individual All-Around
Final
|Rank
|Name
|Country
|Floor
|Pommel Horse
|Rings
|Vault
|Parallel Bars
|Horizontal Bars
|Score
|1
|Max Whitlock
|Eng
|15.466
|15.866
|14.733
|14.500
|14.966
|15.100
|90.631
|2
|Daniel Keatings
|Sco
|14.800
|15.533
|14.100
|14.333
|14.766
|14.766
|88.298
|3
|Nile Wilson
|Eng
|14.600
|13.833
|14.633
|14.700
|15.433
|14.766
|87.965
|4
|Daniel Purvis
|Sco
|15.300
|12.833
|14.400
|14.666
|14.200
|13.466
|84.865
|5
|Naoya Tsukahara
|Aus
|13.933
|12.833
|14.733
|14.466
|14.141
|13.633
|83.739
|6
|Frank Baines
|Sco
|14.633
|12.825
|13.966
|13.900
|14.066
|12.966
|82.356
|7
|Clinton Purnell
|Wal
|14.366
|13.133
|14.233
|14.333
|12.900
|13.333
|82.298
|8
|Mikhail Koudinov
|NZ
|14.100
|12.800
|13.533
|13.966
|14.666
|12.666
|81.731
|9
|Luke Wadsworth
|Aus
|13.900
|12.233
|13.733
|14.300
|13.800
|13.666
|81.632
|10
|Kristopher Done
|NZ
|12.166
|12.466
|13.333
|13.633
|14.300
|13.900
|79.798
|11
|Sean Ohara
|Aus
|13.666
|11.833
|13.000
|13.833
|14.133
|12.966
|79.431
|12
|David Bishop
|NZ
|12.833
|12.666
|12.566
|14.125
|13.400
|13.666
|79.256
|13
|Iwan Mepham
|Wal
|12.033
|12.133
|13.466
|13.500
|13.666
|12.833
|77.631
|14
|Rakesh Patra
|Ind
|11.433
|10.733
|14.266
|14.000
|14.333
|12.666
|77.431
|15
|Panagiotis Aristotelous
|Cyp
|12.700
|12.066
|13.566
|13.858
|12.933
|12.300
|77.423
|16
|Tiaan Grobler
|SA
|13.066
|12.400
|13.766
|13.366
|12.433
|12.333
|77.364
|17
|Aditya Rana
|Ind
|13.500
|11.800
|12.466
|14.033
|13.266
|12.275
|77.340
|18
|Ashish Kumar
|Ind
|13.650
|12.533
|12.100
|13.333
|12.133
|13.333
|77.082
|19
|Stefanos Loucaides
|Cyp
|12.833
|11.433
|12.966
|13.166
|13.566
|12.733
|76.697
|20
|Harry Owen
|Wal
|13.300
|12.700
|12.900
|13.300
|12.966
|11.275
|76.441
|21
|Xenios Papaevripidou
|Cyp
|13.166
|11.366
|10.975
|13.383
|13.700
|13.466
|76.056
|22
|Siphesihle Biyase
|SA
|12.466
|12.566
|11.800
|13.800
|12.966
|12.200
|75.798
|23
|Zi Jie Gabriel Gan
|Sin
|13.033
|13.450
|11.133
|13.366
|12.866
|10.933
|74.781
|24
|William Albert
|Tri
|10.700
|8.566
|13.866
|13.566
|11.700
|11.933
|70.331