Wrestling: Women's Freestyle 53kg

Gold medal match

NameCountryNameCountry
Odunayo Adekuoroye NgrBtLalita LalitaInd

Bronze medal matches

NameCountryNameCountry
Jill Gallays CanBtChristelle Letchidji Lemofack Cmr
Mpho MadiRsaBtShannon HawkeSco

Semi-finals

NameCountryNameCountry
Odunayo AdekuoroyeNgrBtChristelle Lemofack LetchidjiCmr
Lalita LalitaIndBtShannon HawkeSco

Quarter-final

NameCountryNameCountry
Christelle Lemofack LetchidjiCmrBtRupinder KaurAus
Odunayo AdekuoroyeNgrBtJill GallaysCan
Lalita LalitaIndBtMpho MadiSA
Shannon HawkeScoBtJayne ClasonSco

Top Stories