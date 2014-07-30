Wrestling: Women's Freestyle 53kg
-
Gold medal match
|Name
|Country
|Name
|Country
|Odunayo Adekuoroye
|Ngr
|Bt
|Lalita Lalita
|Ind
Bronze medal matches
|Name
|Country
|Name
|Country
|Jill Gallays
|Can
|Bt
|Christelle Letchidji Lemofack
|Cmr
|Mpho Madi
|Rsa
|Bt
|Shannon Hawke
|Sco
Semi-finals
|Name
|Country
|Name
|Country
|Odunayo Adekuoroye
|Ngr
|Bt
|Christelle Lemofack Letchidji
|Cmr
|Lalita Lalita
|Ind
|Bt
|Shannon Hawke
|Sco
Quarter-final
|Name
|Country
|Name
|Country
|Christelle Lemofack Letchidji
|Cmr
|Bt
|Rupinder Kaur
|Aus
|Odunayo Adekuoroye
|Ngr
|Bt
|Jill Gallays
|Can
|Lalita Lalita
|Ind
|Bt
|Mpho Madi
|SA
|Shannon Hawke
|Sco
|Bt
|Jayne Clason
|Sco