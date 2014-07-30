Table Tennis: Mixed Doubles

Gold medal match

TeamNamesResultMatch 1Match 2Match 3Match 4Match 5
EnglandT.T. Ho/ L.Pitchford27311125
EnglandP. Drinkhall/J. Drinkhall3111151011

Bronze medal match

TeamNamesResultMatch 1Match 2Match 3Match 4Match 5
SingaporeJ. Zhan/T.Feng1119710
EnglandD. Reed/K. Sibley35111112

Semi-finals

TeamNamesResultMatch 1Match 2Match 3Match 4Match 5
SingaporeJ. Zhan / T. Feng210813115
EnglandT.T. Ho / L. Pitchford3121111611
TeamNamesResultMatch 1Match 2Match 3Match 4Match 5
EnglandD. Reed / K. Sibley25111188
EnglandP. Drinkhall / J. Drinkhall311851111

Quarter-finals

TeamNamesResultMatch 1Match 2Match 3Match 4Match 5
EnglandD. Reed / K. Sibley3111151211
IndiaSK. Achanta / S. Kumaresan27911144
TeamNamesResultMatch 1Match 2Match 3Match 4Match 5
EnglandP. Drinkhall / J. Drinkhall31111811X
SingaporeN. Gao / Y. Lin196116X
TeamNamesResultMatch 1Match 2Match 3Match 4Match 5
Singapore J. Zhan / T. Feng3111114XX
AustraliaW. Henzell / M. Miao08412XX
TeamNamesResultMatch 1Match 2Match 3Match 4Match 5
EnglandT.T. Ho / L. Pitchford311511811
CanadaZ.E. Wang / M. Zhang24115118

Fourth Round

TeamNamesResultMatch 1Match 2Match 3Match 4Match 5
EnglandT.T. Ho / L. Pitchford3111111XX
New ZealandT. Liu / K. Li0598XX
TeamNamesResultMatch 1Match 2Match 3Match 4Match 5
IndiaSK. Achanta / S. Kumaresan311841311
AustraliaD. Powell / J.F. Lay261111117
TeamNamesResultMatch 1Match 2Match 3Match 4Match 5
SingaporeN. Gao / Y. Lin371112711
IndiaM.S Patkar / A. Arputh211310114
TeamNamesResultMatch 1Match 2Match 3Match 4Match 5
EnglandD. Reed / K. Sibley3111111XX
SingaporeHu. Li / M. Yu0789XX
TeamNamesResultMatch 1Match 2Match 3Match 4Match 5
CanadaZ.E. Wang / M. Zhang3111111XX
SingaporeI. Li / C. Chew0589XX
TeamNamesResultMatch 1Match 2Match 3Match 4Match 5
AustraliaW. Henzell / M. Miao341111711
EnglandS. Walker / K. le Fevre21197119
TeamNamesResultMatch 1Match 2Match 3Match 4Match 5
EnglandP. Drinkhall / J. Drinkhall311114711
CanadaA. Ho / A. Luo 28411113
TeamNamesResultMatch 1Match 2Match 3Match 4Match 5
SingaporeJ. Zhan / T. Feng3131111XX
NigeriaQ. Auna / O. Oshonaike01166XX

Selected Results

Third Round

TeamNamesResultMatch 1Match 2Match 3Match 4Match 5
EnglandT.T. Ho / L. Pitchford3111111XX
WalesC. Carey / R. Jenkins0575XX
TeamNamesResultMatch 1Match 2Match 3Match 4Match 5
EnglandS. Walker / K. le Fevre391281111
IndiaS. Ghosh / P. Ghatak211101118
TeamNamesResultMatch 1Match 2Match 3Match 4Match 5
NigeriaQ. Aruna / O. Oshonaike3111111XX
Northern IrelandA. Robinson / A. Givan0267XX
TeamNamesResultMatch 1Match 2Match 3Match 4Match 5
EnglandD. Reed / K. Sibley3111111XX
ScotlandN. Cameron / G. Edwards0753XX
TeamNamesResultMatch 1Match 2Match 3Match 4Match 5
SingaporeN. Gao / Y. Lin38111111X
WalesS. Jenkins / N. Owen111554X
TeamNamesResultMatch 1Match 2Match 3Match 4Match 5
EnglandP. Drinkhall / J. Drinkhall3111112XX
AustraliaX. Yan / Z. Zhang08510XX

Second round

CountryResultCountry
Singapore3 - 0Ghana
Seychelles0 - 3Malaysia
Northern Ireland3 - 1Guyana
Jamaica0 - 3Nigeria
India3 - 0Pakistan
Barbados0 - 3England
Sri Lanka3 - 0Scotland
New Zealand0 - 3Australia
England3 - 0Vanuatu
Ghana0 - 3Wales
New Zealand3 - 0Jersey
Barbados0 - 3India
Singapore3 - 0Sri Lanka
St Vincent and the Grenadines0 - 3Malaysia
Australia3 - 0Kenya
Mauritius0 - 3Canada
Singapore3 - 0Barbados
Guyana3 - 2New Zealand
Scotland3 - 0Papua New Guinea
Mauritius0 - 3England
Australia3 - 0Jamaica
Wales3 - 0Canada
Malaysia3 - 0Sri Lanka
Uganda0 - 3India
England3 - 1Seychelles
Malaysia1 - 3Australia
New Zealand3 - 1Ghana
Botswana0 - 3Canada
India3 - 0Trinidad and Tobago
Sri Lanka2 - 3Trinidad and Tobago
Wales3 - 0Northern Ireland
Vanuatu0 - 3Singapore

First round

CountryResultCountry
Ghana3 - 0Vanuatu
Maldives1 - 3Seychelles
Kenya0 - 3Jamaica
Pakistan3 - 0Papua New Guinea
Uganda0 - 3Barbados
New Zealand3 - 1Wales
Vanuatu3 - 1Papua New Guinea
Ghana3 - 2Trinidad and Tobago
Barbados3 - 0Guyana
Maldives0 - 3Sri Lanka
St Vincent and the Grenadines3 - 0Dominica
Lesotho0 - 3Kenya
Mauritius3 - 0St Kitts and Nevis
Barbados3 - 2Ghana
Guyana3 - 2Northern Ireland
Mauritius3 - 2Maldives
Sierra Leone1 - 3Jamaica
Wales3 - 2Trinidad and Tobago
Sri Lanka3 - 1Pakistan
Vanuatu0 - 3Uganda
Kenya1 - 3Seychelles
Malaysia3 - 0Tuvalu
BotswanaWOGuyana
Trinidad and Tobago3 - 0Jamaica
Sri Lanka3 - 0Papua New Guinea
Vanuatu3 - 1Mauritius

