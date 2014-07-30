Table Tennis: Mixed Doubles
-
Gold medal match
|Team
|Names
|Result
|Match 1
|Match 2
|Match 3
|Match 4
|Match 5
|England
|T.T. Ho/ L.Pitchford
|2
|7
|3
|11
|12
|5
|England
|P. Drinkhall/J. Drinkhall
|3
|11
|11
|5
|10
|11
Bronze medal match
|Team
|Names
|Result
|Match 1
|Match 2
|Match 3
|Match 4
|Match 5
|Singapore
|J. Zhan/T.Feng
|1
|11
|9
|7
|10
|England
|D. Reed/K. Sibley
|3
|5
|11
|11
|12
Semi-finals
|Team
|Names
|Result
|Match 1
|Match 2
|Match 3
|Match 4
|Match 5
|Singapore
|J. Zhan / T. Feng
|2
|10
|8
|13
|11
|5
|England
|T.T. Ho / L. Pitchford
|3
|12
|11
|11
|6
|11
|Team
|Names
|Result
|Match 1
|Match 2
|Match 3
|Match 4
|Match 5
|England
|D. Reed / K. Sibley
|2
|5
|11
|11
|8
|8
|England
|P. Drinkhall / J. Drinkhall
|3
|11
|8
|5
|11
|11
Quarter-finals
|Team
|Names
|Result
|Match 1
|Match 2
|Match 3
|Match 4
|Match 5
|England
|D. Reed / K. Sibley
|3
|11
|11
|5
|12
|11
|India
|SK. Achanta / S. Kumaresan
|2
|7
|9
|11
|14
|4
|Team
|Names
|Result
|Match 1
|Match 2
|Match 3
|Match 4
|Match 5
|England
|P. Drinkhall / J. Drinkhall
|3
|11
|11
|8
|11
|X
|Singapore
|N. Gao / Y. Lin
|1
|9
|6
|11
|6
|X
|Team
|Names
|Result
|Match 1
|Match 2
|Match 3
|Match 4
|Match 5
|Singapore
|J. Zhan / T. Feng
|3
|11
|11
|14
|X
|X
|Australia
|W. Henzell / M. Miao
|0
|8
|4
|12
|X
|X
|Team
|Names
|Result
|Match 1
|Match 2
|Match 3
|Match 4
|Match 5
|England
|T.T. Ho / L. Pitchford
|3
|11
|5
|11
|8
|11
|Canada
|Z.E. Wang / M. Zhang
|2
|4
|11
|5
|11
|8
Fourth Round
|Team
|Names
|Result
|Match 1
|Match 2
|Match 3
|Match 4
|Match 5
|England
|T.T. Ho / L. Pitchford
|3
|11
|11
|11
|X
|X
|New Zealand
|T. Liu / K. Li
|0
|5
|9
|8
|X
|X
|Team
|Names
|Result
|Match 1
|Match 2
|Match 3
|Match 4
|Match 5
|India
|SK. Achanta / S. Kumaresan
|3
|11
|8
|4
|13
|11
|Australia
|D. Powell / J.F. Lay
|2
|6
|11
|11
|11
|7
|Team
|Names
|Result
|Match 1
|Match 2
|Match 3
|Match 4
|Match 5
|Singapore
|N. Gao / Y. Lin
|3
|7
|11
|12
|7
|11
|India
|M.S Patkar / A. Arputh
|2
|11
|3
|10
|11
|4
|Team
|Names
|Result
|Match 1
|Match 2
|Match 3
|Match 4
|Match 5
|England
|D. Reed / K. Sibley
|3
|11
|11
|11
|X
|X
|Singapore
|Hu. Li / M. Yu
|0
|7
|8
|9
|X
|X
|Team
|Names
|Result
|Match 1
|Match 2
|Match 3
|Match 4
|Match 5
|Canada
|Z.E. Wang / M. Zhang
|3
|11
|11
|11
|X
|X
|Singapore
|I. Li / C. Chew
|0
|5
|8
|9
|X
|X
|Team
|Names
|Result
|Match 1
|Match 2
|Match 3
|Match 4
|Match 5
|Australia
|W. Henzell / M. Miao
|3
|4
|11
|11
|7
|11
|England
|S. Walker / K. le Fevre
|2
|11
|9
|7
|11
|9
|Team
|Names
|Result
|Match 1
|Match 2
|Match 3
|Match 4
|Match 5
|England
|P. Drinkhall / J. Drinkhall
|3
|11
|11
|4
|7
|11
|Canada
|A. Ho / A. Luo
|2
|8
|4
|11
|11
|3
|Team
|Names
|Result
|Match 1
|Match 2
|Match 3
|Match 4
|Match 5
|Singapore
|J. Zhan / T. Feng
|3
|13
|11
|11
|X
|X
|Nigeria
|Q. Auna / O. Oshonaike
|0
|11
|6
|6
|X
|X
Selected Results
Third Round
|Team
|Names
|Result
|Match 1
|Match 2
|Match 3
|Match 4
|Match 5
|England
|T.T. Ho / L. Pitchford
|3
|11
|11
|11
|X
|X
|Wales
|C. Carey / R. Jenkins
|0
|5
|7
|5
|X
|X
|Team
|Names
|Result
|Match 1
|Match 2
|Match 3
|Match 4
|Match 5
|England
|S. Walker / K. le Fevre
|3
|9
|12
|8
|11
|11
|India
|S. Ghosh / P. Ghatak
|2
|11
|10
|11
|1
|8
|Team
|Names
|Result
|Match 1
|Match 2
|Match 3
|Match 4
|Match 5
|Nigeria
|Q. Aruna / O. Oshonaike
|3
|11
|11
|11
|X
|X
|Northern Ireland
|A. Robinson / A. Givan
|0
|2
|6
|7
|X
|X
|Team
|Names
|Result
|Match 1
|Match 2
|Match 3
|Match 4
|Match 5
|England
|D. Reed / K. Sibley
|3
|11
|11
|11
|X
|X
|Scotland
|N. Cameron / G. Edwards
|0
|7
|5
|3
|X
|X
|Team
|Names
|Result
|Match 1
|Match 2
|Match 3
|Match 4
|Match 5
|Singapore
|N. Gao / Y. Lin
|3
|8
|11
|11
|11
|X
|Wales
|S. Jenkins / N. Owen
|1
|11
|5
|5
|4
|X
|Team
|Names
|Result
|Match 1
|Match 2
|Match 3
|Match 4
|Match 5
|England
|P. Drinkhall / J. Drinkhall
|3
|11
|11
|12
|X
|X
|Australia
|X. Yan / Z. Zhang
|0
|8
|5
|10
|X
|X
Second round
|Country
|Result
|Country
|Singapore
|3 - 0
|Ghana
|Seychelles
|0 - 3
|Malaysia
|Northern Ireland
|3 - 1
|Guyana
|Jamaica
|0 - 3
|Nigeria
|India
|3 - 0
|Pakistan
|Barbados
|0 - 3
|England
|Sri Lanka
|3 - 0
|Scotland
|New Zealand
|0 - 3
|Australia
|England
|3 - 0
|Vanuatu
|Ghana
|0 - 3
|Wales
|New Zealand
|3 - 0
|Jersey
|Barbados
|0 - 3
|India
|Singapore
|3 - 0
|Sri Lanka
|St Vincent and the Grenadines
|0 - 3
|Malaysia
|Australia
|3 - 0
|Kenya
|Mauritius
|0 - 3
|Canada
|Singapore
|3 - 0
|Barbados
|Guyana
|3 - 2
|New Zealand
|Scotland
|3 - 0
|Papua New Guinea
|Mauritius
|0 - 3
|England
|Australia
|3 - 0
|Jamaica
|Wales
|3 - 0
|Canada
|Malaysia
|3 - 0
|Sri Lanka
|Uganda
|0 - 3
|India
|England
|3 - 1
|Seychelles
|Malaysia
|1 - 3
|Australia
|New Zealand
|3 - 1
|Ghana
|Botswana
|0 - 3
|Canada
|India
|3 - 0
|Trinidad and Tobago
|Sri Lanka
|2 - 3
|Trinidad and Tobago
|Wales
|3 - 0
|Northern Ireland
|Vanuatu
|0 - 3
|Singapore
First round
|Country
|Result
|Country
|Ghana
|3 - 0
|Vanuatu
|Maldives
|1 - 3
|Seychelles
|Kenya
|0 - 3
|Jamaica
|Pakistan
|3 - 0
|Papua New Guinea
|Uganda
|0 - 3
|Barbados
|New Zealand
|3 - 1
|Wales
|Vanuatu
|3 - 1
|Papua New Guinea
|Ghana
|3 - 2
|Trinidad and Tobago
|Barbados
|3 - 0
|Guyana
|Maldives
|0 - 3
|Sri Lanka
|St Vincent and the Grenadines
|3 - 0
|Dominica
|Lesotho
|0 - 3
|Kenya
|Mauritius
|3 - 0
|St Kitts and Nevis
|Barbados
|3 - 2
|Ghana
|Guyana
|3 - 2
|Northern Ireland
|Mauritius
|3 - 2
|Maldives
|Sierra Leone
|1 - 3
|Jamaica
|Wales
|3 - 2
|Trinidad and Tobago
|Sri Lanka
|3 - 1
|Pakistan
|Vanuatu
|0 - 3
|Uganda
|Kenya
|1 - 3
|Seychelles
|Malaysia
|3 - 0
|Tuvalu
|Botswana
|WO
|Guyana
|Trinidad and Tobago
|3 - 0
|Jamaica
|Sri Lanka
|3 - 0
|Papua New Guinea
|Vanuatu
|3 - 1
|Mauritius