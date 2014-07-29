Glasgow 2014: Day seven Scottish interest at-a-glance

Daniel Keatings, Frank Baines, Adam Cox, Liam Davie and Daniel Purvis made history on Tuesday

After breaking their gold medal record on Monday, Team Scotland surpassed their overall medal record for a Commonwealth Games on Tuesday.

Silvers in gymnastics, shooting and swimming and bronze in athletics took the host nation's tally to 37 - four more than the previous benchmark set at Edinburgh 1986.

The male gymnastics team of Dan Keatings, Dan Purvis, Frank Baines, Adam Cox and Liam Davie earned Scotland their first ever Commonwealth Games team gymnastics medal.

Heatly is Scotland's only male diver at Glasgow 2014

And shooter Jen McIntosh became Scotland's most successful female in Commonwealth Games history with fifth medal and second at this Games. The 23-year-old was second in the women's 50m rifle three positions after previously claiming bronze in the 50m rifle prone.

Wallace claimed his third medal of the Games, finishing second in the men's 200m individual medley, adding to his gold in the 400m individual medley and silver as part of the second-place 4x200m freestyle relay team.

Late in the day, Mark Dry claimed bronze in the final of the men's hammer throw at Hampden Park.

So the home hopefuls go into day seven seeking to add to their new record haul after ensuring Scotland's best ever performance at a Commonwealth Games comes at Glasgow 2014.

Possible gold medals for Scotland: Athletics.

Day in a sentence

Team Scotland have already made Glasgow 2014 the country's most successful Commonwealth Games with a record number of medals and golds, now the focus now turns to setting a target for Gold Coast 2018.

Highlights involving home favourites

10:05 BST - Athletics

Eilish McColgan will take to the Hampden track for the 3,000m steeplechase final she will be hoping to emulate the success of her mother, Liz, who won gold in the 10,000m event at the 1986 Games in Edinburgh.

Guy Learmonth looks to book a place in the 800m final.

Not even 24 hours after finishing 11th in the 1,500m, Laura Muir is back again for the 800m qualifying round.

13:30 BST - Boxing

Three of Scotland's boxers are also in quarter-finals tomorrow. This will be Joe Ham's (56kg) second fight of the Games and he is one win away from the semi-finals.

Light flyweight Aqeel Ahmed and heavyweight Stephen Lavelle will also be hoping to get through and be guaranteed a medal.

09:05 BST - Diving

Even though the swimming has come to an end in Glasgow 2014, the aquatics continues with the diving getting underway at Edinburgh's Royal Commonwealth Pool.

Scotland only has two divers in the event, one of whom is James Heatly. The 16-year-old is the grandson of British Empire Games gold medallist Sir Peter Heatley's and takes to the 1m springboard in the preliminary round, with the final later in the day.

08:45 BST - Lawn Bowls

With his 100% record still intact Darren Burnett faces two matches at Kelvingrove. He is up against Willem Erasmus Esterhuizen of Nambia before taking on Bobby Donnelly of South Africa in round six.

Coming off the back of three wins out of three Billy Allan, Michael Simpson and Kevin Wallace will be in action in the open triples B6/B7/B8 semi-finals.

10:06 BST - Wrestling

No Scot managed a victory in the opening day of the wrestling at the SECC, but one victory will be guaranteed as Jayne Clason and Shannon Hawke lock horns in the women's freestyle 53kg quarter-final.

Also on the mats, Viorel Etko takes on Canadian Mike Asselstine in the 61kg round of 16 and Sarah Jones goes head-to-head with Dori Yeats, also from Canada, in the 69kg quarter-final.

Keep your eye one

The men's and women's badminton doubles round of 32 takes place with the men facing Maldives and the women taking on England.

There's home interest in the men's and women's badminton singles as well as the table tennis, hockey, netball and squash.

