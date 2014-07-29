Glasgow 2014: Georgia Davies - Gold makes work worthwhile

Media playback is not supported on this device Wales' Georgia Davies and Jazz Carlin hope to carry their gold medal winning form to the European Championships.

Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games Dates: 23 July - 3 August Coverage: Live on BBC TV, HD, BBC Radio 5 live, Red Button, Connected TVs, online, tablets and mobiles

Welsh swimmer Georgia Davies says winning Commonwealth gold in the 50m backstroke has made all the hard work she has put in since taking up the sport worthwhile.

The 23-year-old from Swansea broke the British record in a time of 27.56 seconds ahead of England's Lauren Quigley.

Her win came after Jazz Carlin had won silver for Wales in the 400m freestyle.

"I'm just so happy," said Davies.

"It hasn't sunk in yet, I've been swimming since I was really young.

"Training early in the morning before school and having to give up a lot and sacrifice things, but it's all worth it when you get that result."

Wales' women swimmers have now won two gold medals in two days in the pool, 40 years after Pat Beavan won the 200m breaststroke at the Christchurch Games.

Carlin had been aiming to follow up her 800m freestyle gold on Monday, with another triumph but finished behind New Zealand's Lauren Boyle by 0.69 secs, who set a new Games record of four minutes and 4.47 seconds.

On the final night of action in the pool at Tollcross 18-year-old Daniel Jervis came from nowhere in the final 50m of the men's 1500m freestyle final to win bronze for Wales.

It was the seventh medal won by Welsh swimmers at the Games exceeding the target of six set by Team Wales.

Carlin, 23, said despite missing out on double gold, she is pleased with her overall performance at Glasgow 2014.

"I wanted the gold but I'll take a silver," said Carlin.

"To finish on a high and silver medal I can't complain."

Davies and Carlin have little time to celebrate and say they will now turn their attention to the European Championships in Berlin in August.

"It is back to Loughborough to train tomorrow [Wednesday]," said Davies.

"I don't want to stop swimming now because I want the fast times to keep coming."