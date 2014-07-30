Joe Fitzpatrick, Sean Duffy and Sean McGlinchy secure at least bronze medals after winning their boxing quarter-finals at the Commonwealth Games.

Belfast lightweight Fitzpatrick defeated Kenyan Nicholas Okongo Okoth while Armagh's Duffy beat Malaysian Khir Azim at light welterweight.

Derry boxer McGlinchy overcame Elly Ajowi Ochola of Kenya at light heavyweight - all three wins were unanimous points decisions.