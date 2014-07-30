Glasgow 2014: England beat Scotland to semi-final place

England held on to beat Scotland 2-1 and reach the women's hockey semi-finals at the Commonwealth Games.

Alex Danson and Susannah Townsend put England ahead and although Scotland pulled one back just before half-time through Nikki Kidd, they could not force the win they needed to advance.

England, who only finished 11th at the World Cup in June, will face New Zealand on Friday, while South Africa will play Australia in the other semi-final after edging India 3-2 on Wednesday to secure second in Pool A.

A passionate home crowd at the National Hockey Centre in Glasgow had hoped to see Scotland cause an upset and follow Pool B winners Australia into the last four.

But England took an early grip as Danson showed great control to flick home the opening goal and Townsend made it 2-0 following a penalty corner.

Kidd scored from a penalty corner and Scotland then dominated the second half, equalling England's shot count of 13 and forcing six penalty corners to their rivals' two.

But with goalkeeper Maddie Hinch making some fine saves, England progressed to give themselves a chance of at least matching their bronze medal from Delhi in 2010.

New Zealand, silver medallists in Delhi, overpowered Canada 6-0 in their final group game to guarantee top spot in Pool A.