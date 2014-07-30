Michael Conlan guarantees himself a Commonwealth Games medal by beating Uganda's Bashir Nasir in the bantamweight quarter-final in Glasgow.

London Olympics bronze medallist Conlan missed out on a medal at the 2010 Games in Delhi but says he will not settle for anything other than gold in Glasgow.

"Today was not one of my better performances but I'm happy enough to get the win," said Conlan, whose father John is one of the Northern Ireland boxing coaches at the Games.