Michaela Walsh is delighted after guaranteeing herself Northern Ireland's first Commonwealth Games women's boxing medal but says that she will not be satisfied unless she takes gold home to North Belfast.

Flyweight Walsh, who fights for the same Holy Family club as Paddy Barnes, will face England's Olympic champion Nicola Adams in the final if both wins their semi-finals.

"She's the golden girl but I'm coming up and I want to be the new golden girl," said Walsh, 21.

"I look at here as being as good as Katie Taylor but when we get in there to fight, I'm in for one colour and one colour only."