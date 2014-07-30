Glasgow 2014: Scot Laura Muir withdraws from the 800m

Scotland's Laura Muir was left distraught after the 1500m final at Hampden on Tuesday night

Scotland's Laura Muir withdrew from Wednesday's heats of the 800m at the Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games.

The 21-year-old Scottish 1,500m record holder was due to go in the final heat at 12:20 BST but is understood to be very disappointed and upset following Tuesday night's 1500m final.

Muir appeared to be clipped by another athlete with around 100m to go when she was in contention for a medal.

Fellow Scot Lynsey Sharp qualified for the 800m semi-finals.

The 24-year-old was second in the first heat with a time of 2:03.04.

Guy Learmonth qualified for the men's 800m final after finishing third in the semi-final with a time of 1:47.78.

And Scots Eilish McColgan and Lennie Waite finished sixth and tenth, respectively, in the 3,000m steeplechase final and Alison Rodger was tenth in women's shot put.

Raymond Bobrownicki was ninth in the men's high jump final with a mark of 2.21.