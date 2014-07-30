Glasgow 2014: Elizabeth Cann eases into badminton last 16

From the section

Cann will face England's Sarah Walker in the last 16

Jersey's Elizabeth Cann eased into the women's badminton singles quarter-finals at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

Cann, who won bronze for England four years ago, beat Jamaica's Ruth Williams 21-5 21-13 to set up a tie with England's Sarah Walker.

"It was a solid performance and each day I've been playing better and better," Cann said after the win.

"I want to play the best badminton I can play," told BBC Radio Jersey.

"If my best badminton comes out I can challenge anybody," she added.

Meanwhile team-mate Solenn Pasturel lost to Canada's Rachel Honderich in the last 32.

Pasturel went down 21-7, 21-14 in a match lasting 29 minutes.