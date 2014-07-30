Glasgow 2014: Jersey table tennis duo out in second round

Band and Gascoyne won the island's won Jersey's first ever knockout match

Jersey's Josh Band and Craig Gascoyne have been knocked out in the second round of the men's doubles table tennis at the Commonwealth Games.

The Jersey duo lost 11-7, 11-8, 12-10 to Scotland's Niall Cameron and Sean Doherty in Glasgow.

They had a straight-games victory over St Lucia in the opening round, winning 11-9 11-6 11-6.

Jersey's table tennis team

"It was an amazing atmosphere and I'm very happy," Band said after the first round win.

"It's a big achievement, we weren't really expected to do much at the Games.

"But we've had two singles wins and close losses, but now another win and that adds to a great spectacle," he told BBC Radio Jersey.

Earlier in the day Band and Kelsey Le Maistre were knocked out in the second round of the mixed doubles.

The Jersey pair, who had a bye in the first round, lost in straight games to New Zealand's Tengteng Liu and Karen Li 11-8, 11-8, 11-6.

"We played really well, they were quite a tough team, but we enjoyed it," said Le Maistre.

And the 18-year-old, who says the standard is higher than she has ever experienced before.

"It's a very high standard with the likes of Singapore and Malaysia, and they're another class really," she added.

"The hours of practice and coaching they get where they are is completely different to what we've got.

"It's been really good, I've done myself proud and my family proud and all the hard work's paid off."