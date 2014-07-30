Glasgow 2014: England win last-gasp synchronised diving gold

Alicia Blagg and Rebecca Gallantree produced a stunning final dive to win England their second gold medal on the opening day of diving at Glasgow 2014.

They overcame a sluggish start to overhaul Canada's Jennifer Abel and Pamela Ware in round five to win the women's synchronised 3m springboard.

Earlier, Jack Laugher, 19, eased to victory in the men's 1m springboard.

That followed England's Sarah Barrow and Tonia Couch's silver in the women's synchronised 10m platform.

Blagg and Gallantree's forward three-and-a-half somersault in their fifth and final dive scored 72.54 to give them a winning total of 300.24.

"I just can't believe it," Blagg said. "To do that dive and then see the scoreboard ranked first it was the best moment of my life. Just disbelief."

Gallantree added: "To do it in that situation, last dive, when it really mattered, and to do that to get the gold is just amazing."

Australia's Maddison Keeney and Anabelle Smith scored a five-dive total of 294.72 to take bronze.

Women's synchronised 3m springboard GOLD Alicia Blagg & Rebecca Gallantree (Eng) 300.24 SILVER Jennifer Abel & Pamela Ware (Can) 295.65 BRONZE Maddison Keeney & Anabelle Smith (Aus) 294.72

While 17-year-old Blagg, from Wakefield, and Chelmsford's Gallantree, 29, secured their gold in dramatic fashion, Laugher's gold was rarely in doubt.

The 19-year-old from Harrogate had dominated in qualifying to top the leaderboard, which meant he went last in Wednesday's final.

However, he kept his nerve and was excellent in all six of his dives to win with a total of 449.90.

"It's amazing to come away with gold. I'm ridiculously happy," said Laugher.

Australian pair Matt Mitcham (404.85) and Grant Nel (403.40) took silver and bronze respectively.

Laugher's compatriot Chris Mears, 21, just missed out on a medal at Edinburgh's Royal Commonwealth Pool as he finished fourth with a six-dive total of 396.20.

Scotland's James Heatly, the 17-year-old grandson of three-time Commonwealth champion Sir Peter Heatly, finished ninth with England's Freddie Woodward 10th.

Plymouth pair Couch and Barrow, both 25, were in first position going into the final round of dives of the women's synchronised 10m platform competition but they were overtaken by Canada's Meaghan Benfeito and Roseline Filion, who won with a total of 310.65 points.

Pandelela Rinong Pamg and Nur Dhabitah Sabri, 15, of Malaysia took bronze.

Women's synchronised 10m platform GOLD Meaghan Benfeito & Roseline Filion (Can) 310.65 SILVER Tonia Couch & Sarah Barrow (Eng) 307.92 BRONZE Pandelela Rinong Pamg & Nur Dhabitah Sabri (Mas) 300.12

Couch and Barrow moved into first position after the second of five dives, but let their lead slip when they were outscored on their back two-and-a-half somersault with one and a half twists.

The England duo, who were fifth in the 2012 Olympic Games final, finished with 307.92 points with the Malaysians totalling 300.12.

Couch said: "We were competing against silver medallists, bronze medallists and the fourth-best placed duo in the world. We actually thought we might come fifth so are really pleased with a silver medal."

Alicia Bragg and Rebecca Gallantree did not lead in the women's synchronised 3m springboard final until their final dive

Jack Laugher's bid for gold was barely challenged, having opened up a sizeable lead after the fourth dive

Sarah Barrow (left) and Tonia Crouch could not hold on to their early lead