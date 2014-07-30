Glasgow 2014: Bronze medals in wrestling for England and Scotland

England's Leon Rattigan claimed bronze in the 97kg to add to the silver medal his wife Yana won in the freestyle 48kg at the SECC precinct on Tuesday.

Rattigan, 27, beat Nigeria's Soso Tamarau to match the bronze he won in Delhi four years ago.

Viorel Etko, 36, came out of retirement to secure Scotland's first wrestling Commonwealth Games medal in 20 years with bronze in the men's 61kg.

Canada won three golds and Nigeria claimed the other two up for grabs.

India picked up four silvers after losing out in four of the five finals.

Rattigan said: "To become a medallist at two Games is an amazing achievement. It's even better because five months ago I tore my Achilles and the surgeon said I wasn't even supposed to make it to the Games.

"The advice from Yana was to leave everything out there - 'leave your heart on the mat' were her words of wisdom."

Viorel Etko was born in Moldova but now lives in Aberdeen where he runs a gym

Sasha Madyarchyk, 30, of England lost his bronze medal bout in the men's 61kg with Canada's David Tremblay taking gold with Bajrang Bajrang picking up another silver for India.

Northern Ireland's Hugh McCloskey, 22, was beaten for bronze by Sam Belkin of New Zealand in the 97kg as Canada's Arjun Gill took gold and India's Satywart Kadian won silver.

Dori Yeats of Canada beat Angele Tomo of Cameroon in the women's freestyle 69kg final with Scotland's Sarah Jones, 26, losing the bronze medal match to India's Navjot Kaur.

Scotland's Shannon Hawke, 18, also lost out in a bronze medal bout in the freestyle 53kg to Mpho Madi of South Africa. Nigeria's Odunayo Adekuoroye burst into song at the SECC Precinct before she took to the mat and it worked as she claimed gold with silver going to India's Lalita Lalita.

England's Sarah Grundy missed out on emulating the bronze medal won by her brother Mike on Tuesday after defeat in the 58kg category by Tayla Ford of New Zealand.

Nigeria's gold medallist Adekyoroye Obumayo on her wrestling song "It is a Christian song to thank God. I believe in God. I give everything for him to handle. He is absolutely dependable."

She said: "I was hoping to just gain experience coming here, so it was amazing when I got into a medal match, but I couldn't come through for the win."

In the 58kg final, Nigeria's Aminat Adeniyi won gold after beating Sakshi Malik of India.

There was disappointment for England's Olga Butkevych, 28, Team GB's only wrestler at the London 2012 Olympics, lost her first contest and was eliminated.

Leon Rattigan is one of five members of the England team that competed in Delhi four years ago

Nigeria's Odunayo Adekuoroye regailed the crowd with a wrestling song before her final bout