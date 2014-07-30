Glasgow 2014: Scotland's Keatings & Etko claim medals

From the section

Scotland's Daniel Keatings and Viorel Etko claimed Commonwealth silver and bronze, respectively, on day seven of Glasgow 2014.

Gymnast Keatings, 24, with a score of 88.298 points finished second to England's Max Whitlock in the men's all-around final at the Hydro.

And, at the SECC, 36-year-old wrestler Etko defeated Malta's Adam Vella to win the bronze medal in the 61kg.

Scotland's all-time record tally of medals now stands at 39.

Silver for Keatings was his second of Glasgow 2014, after he helped the host nation to second place in the men's team event on Tuesday.

Fellow Scot Daniel Purvis finished fourth with 84.865 points, while Frank Baines was sixth.

Etko claimed Scotland's first Commonwealth wrestling medal since Victoria 1994.

Scotland's only male entrant in the diving, James Heatly, finished ninth in the final of the 1m springboard.

The 17-year-old grandson of three-time Commonwealth champion Sir Peter Heatly, posted a score of of 345.60.