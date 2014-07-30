Glasgow 2014: Guernsey's Alice Loveridge goes out in second round

Morgan (left) and Loveridge are Guernsey's only representatives in table tennis

Guernsey's Alice Loveridge has been knocked out of the women's singles at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow in the second round.

The 20-year-old lost 11-8, 11-3, 11-5, 11-6 to Canada's fifth seed Mo Zhang.

She had beaten Widaad Gukhool of Mauritius 11-7, 9-11, 11-9, 11-8, 8-11, 11-5 in her first round match.

Meanwhile 50-year-old team-mate Dawn Morgan failed to make it out of the first round after losing 11-7, 11-2, 11-6, 11-6 to New Zealand's Annie Yang.

"There are some very strong players and we're very fortunate to play against them," Morgan told BBC Radio Guernsey.

"Normally you get to play against the Europeans or the home countries, but to come up against Yang, who's from New Zealand but is a Chinese player, is a good experience.

"It was always going to be a tough game because when you play against Asians you come up against all the complicated shots and you've got to read the ball really well."