Glasgow 2014: Nick Taylor and Scott Gautier out of squash

Nick Taylor and Scott Gautier (in red) after their loss to Jamaica

Jersey's Nick Taylor and Scott Gautier have been knocked out of the men's doubles squash at Glasgow 2014.

The duo lost a thrilling 43-minute long pool match 9-11, 11-5, 11-10 to Chris Binnie and Bruce Burrowes of Jamaica.

The defeat added to their 11-2, 11-4 loss on Tuesday to Australia's David Palmer and Cameron Pilley as they came bottom of their qualifying group.

"We're gutted to lose on the last point," Taylor told BBC Radio Jersey after the defeat.

"It's very disappointing to hit the ball back at myself on match ball, it couldn't have gone any closer really.

"It was a very entertaining doubles match and that's what the Commonwealth Games are all about, entertaining people," he added.

Taylor reached the last 32 of the singles, while Gautier went out of the solo event to Scotland's Kevin Moran.