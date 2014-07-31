Glasgow 2014: 'Strong' Geraint Thomas secures time trial bronze

Geraint Thomas finished 22nd in the Tour de France four days before the individual time trial at the Commonwealth Games.

Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games Dates: 23 July - 3 August. Coverage: Live on BBC TV, HD, BBC Radio 5 live, Red Button, Connected TVs, online, tablets and mobiles

Cyclist Geraint Thomas won Wales' 28th medal of the Commonwealth Games with bronze in the men's time trial days after the gruelling Tour de France.

Thomas, 28, finished 14.04 seconds behind winner Alex Dowsett of England with Australia's Rohan Dennis second.

"I was a bit unsure of what to expect today... I just felt strong," he said.

It was the double-Olympic champion's second Commonwealth Games medal after third place in the points race on the track in Melbourne 2006.

His bronze medal means Team Wales have now passed their pre-Games target of 27 medals.

Thomas had played down his chances after finishing the Tour de France in 22nd overall.

Thomas' Welsh team-mate Scott Davies was 16th and Luke Rowe 17th.

Elinor Barker was seventh in the women's time trial, while Amy Roberts was 12th. Ciara Horne, who suffered a rib injury before the Games, did not compete.

Wales have surpassed their target of 27 medals and are guaranteed to win at least 33 - a record medal haul.

In the athletics, Brett Morse finished fifth in the discus final with a throw of 60.48m, as Vikas Shive Gowda of India took gold with 63.64m.

Wales' participation on the track was more sparse than they might have hoped for on Thursday, with no representative in the 400m hurdles final after Dai Greene failed to qualify after an injury-hit season and Rhys Williams failed a doping test.

Another doping test failure ruled Gareth Warburton out of the 800m, while Joe Thomas failed to advance from his semi-final.

Wales also suffered a blow in the lawn bowls when defending singles champion Robert Weale was knocked out on Wednesday.

Anwen Butten and Caroline Taylor lost their pairs quarter-final 20-15 to South Africa, while the women's triples were also denied a medal by South Africa - losing 23-14 in the bronze medal match, having earlier gone down 13-18 to England in the semi-finals.

The men's fours lost 14-19 to Australia in the last eight.

In the men's weightlifting, Darius Jokarzadeh finished fourth in the 105+kg class, while in wrestling Sarah Connolly missed out on a bronze medal when she was beaten by Blandine Metala Epanga of Cameroon in the women's 63kg class.

Badminton pair Sarah Thomas and Carissa Turner were knocked out of the women's doubles at the last 16 stage with a 2-0 loss to Canada, after Turner was beaten 2-0 in the singles by Michelle Chan of New Zealand earlier on Thursday.

Daniel Font and Oliver Gwilt advanced to the quarter-finals of the men's doubles with a walkover against New Zealand, and will face England on Friday, but Joe Morgan and Nicolas Strange are out after losing 2-0 to Singapore.

In the mixed pairs in the squash, David Evans and Deon Saffery lost to India 2-0 in the last 16, Peter Creed and Tesni Evans went out 2-0 to Australia at the same stage, while men's doubles pair Scott Fitzgerald and David Haley went down 2-0 to England, and David Evans and Creed also bowed out to Malaysia in the last 16.

Tesni Evans and Saffery fared a little better by reaching the quarter-finals of the women's doubles, but are also out after a 2-0 loss to Australia.

Clinton Purnell had a busy day in the artistic gymnastics as he finished fifth in the final of the floor, eighth in the pommel horse - with compatriot Jac Davies fourth - and sixth in the rings.

In the women's gymnastics, Elizabeth Beddoe was seventh in the uneven bars, with Raer Theaker eighth.

In hockey, Wales Women ended their campaign on a high note with their first win in the 9th-10th place match against Trinidad and Tobago, thrashing them 4-0.