Glasgow 2014: 1500m silver justifies Laura Weightman belief

Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games Dates: 23 July - 3 AugustCoverage: Live on BBC TV, HD, BBC Radio 5 live, Red Button, Connected TVs, online, tablets and mobiles

Commonwealth silver medallist Laura Weightman says she always felt confident of a podium place in the 1500m final at Glasgow 2014.

Weightman, 23, came to Glasgow having set a personal best of four minutes at July's Diamond League meeting in Paris.

On Tuesday, she ran 4:09.24 to finish behind Kenya's Faith Kipyegon, edging Canada's Kate van Buskirk into third.

"Going in I showed good form and went in with the belief I could get a medal," Weightman told BBC Newcastle.

"It was important I set my sights on that target. I worked hard all winter and a medal was what I wanted.

"I'm so pleased I achieved it in one of the most high-profile events."

The Morpeth Harrier, who trains in Leeds for much of the season, has been revitalised in 2014 after a difficult 2013 campaign affected by injury.

With an Olympic final added to her CV in 2012 now backed up with a Commonwealth silver medal, the Steve Cram-trained runner is now ranked 11th in the world.

"It was a really important championship to get experience of races at the high-end and targeting medals," she added.

"I've dealt with the pressure of people expecting me to get a medal and that can only mean in the next couple of years I can expect to improve and progress."

Despite the success, and a medal presentation on Wednesday night, the looming European Championships in Zurich mean a quick turnaround and little chance to mark their Glasgow achievements.

"My only celebration was a recovery shake, an ice bath and a few slices of pizza in the canteen," said Weightman.

"The season's not over yet so there's a lot racing to be done, so now I need to calm down my emotions."

