Glasgow 2014: Wales' Ashley Williams 'promised' medal to kids

Wales' Ashley Williams (right) guaranteed himself a medal after beating Malaysia's Muhamad Fuad Mohd Redzuan in the men's light-flyweight quarter-final

Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games Dates: 23 July - 3 August. Coverage: Live on BBC TV, HD, BBC Radio 5 live, Red Button, Connected TVs, online, tablets and mobiles

Ashley Williams says a Commonwealth Games medal will justify all the hard work and sacrifices he has made.

The Welsh light-flyweight beat Muhamad Fuad Mohd Redzuan in the quarter-finals to guarantee at least a bronze.

"I promised my kids a medal. I've been away so long, on training camps away through the week, away every weekend, away for weeks on end and they're still there," Williams said.

"I'll go home and I'll get to show them what all that hard work is for."

The Swansea native, who is a lance-corporal in the British Army, had to come from behind to beat his Malaysian opponent after losing the first round and paid tribute to Wales coach Colin Jones, the former British, Commonwealth and European welterweight champion.

"Colin knew what he was doing, I woke up this morning not a clue what I was doing," said Williams.

"I was looking at the boy thinking this guy's so tricky, how am I going to win?

"I thought if I go forward he's just going to annihilate me, but I did the game plan Colin said and... in the second round built on it and built on it."

With a bronze already within his grasp, Williams will fight India's Devendro Laishram on Friday to see if he can guarantee either a silver or gold by reaching the final.

Defending champion Paddy Barnes of Northern Ireland will face Uganda's Fazil Juma Kaggwa in the other semi-final.

"Watch out, watch this space, Ashley Williams is about!" added an exuberant Williams.

Fellow Team Wales members Sean McGoldrick, Joe Cordina, Nathan Thorley and Lauren Price have also reached the semi-finals at Glasgow 2014, guaranteeing another four medals.