Glasgow 2014: Jersey pair make bowls quarter-finals

Greechan also represented Jersey in the singles

Jersey's Lindsey Greechan and Katie Nixon have secured a place in the quarter-finals of the women's pairs bowls at the Commonwealth Games.

The duo went through on shot difference, finishing second in their group, despite losing their final game to table-toppers New Zealand 18-13.

They were level on points with India, but were six shots better off.

They will face either New Zealand, Norfolk Island, Wales or Australia in Friday's knockout round.

But Malcolm De Sousa is out of the men's singles after finishing third in his group, despite beating New Zealand's group winner Shannon McIlroy 21-19.

The island's women's triples and men's fours teams also failed to make it out of the group stages.