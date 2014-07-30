Glasgow 2014: Mark Cavendish told Andrew Roche to 'keep going'

Media playback is not supported on this device Cyclist Roche set for seventh Games

Isle of Man cyclist Andrew Roche will compete in his seventh consecutive Commonwealth Games on Thursday after being talked into it by Mark Cavendish.

The 42-year-old has not missed an individual time trial since making his debut in New Zealand in 1990.

"After Delhi, Cav told me to keep going and, to be honest, I am as keen as ever," said Roche.

Roche will compete in the men's time trial alongside fellow Manx riders Mark Christian and Joe Kelly.

Five cyclists from the Isle of Man will compete in Thursday's time trials

Christian finished fourth in Sunday's scratch race, narrowly missing out on a medal.

His 18-year-old sister Anna will represent the Isle of Man in the women's time trial, alongside Laura Wasley.

Anna Christian said: "I'm really looking forward to it. We've just rode the course and I really like it.

"Mark [Christian] sets the bar pretty high but it's good having so many amazing Manx riders to look up to."

Roche added: "The Commonwealth Games are the highest level a cyclist wearing an Isle of Man jersey can compete in and I know what an honour it is to take part."

Cycling team manager Graham Hatcher said: "We've got a fantastic group and this is a great chance for them to showcase what they can do against the best in the Commonwealth.

"We've got some starting their careers and others who are already professional, so it is a very exciting Manx squad.

"It's the biggest opportunity to represent the Isle of Man and they will do everything they can to make everyone proud."

The women's race starts at 10:00 BST with the men away at 12:30 BST.