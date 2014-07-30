BBC Sport - Glasgow 2014: N Ireland boxers blitz way to record nine medals

Northern Ireland's haul of boxing medals at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow reaches a record nine for the country after six more wins on Wednesday.

Defending light-flyweight champion Barnes stopped Papua New Guinea's Charles Keama before welterweight Steven Donnelly stunned Canada's world number eight Custio Clayton.

After earlier wins by Michael Conlan, Michaela Walsh and Alanna Audley-Murphy, middleweight Conor Coyle ended a glorious day of Northern Ireland wins by dominating South Africa's Siphiwe Lusizi.

Northern Ireland's Glasgow boxing haul will comfortably exceed the previous record from Edinburgh in 1986 when the fighters brought home six medals although none of those were gold.

