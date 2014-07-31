Glasgow 2014: Wales chief Brian Davies delighted with medal haul

Jazz Carlin won gold and silver in the swimming pool

Chef de mission Brian Davies says Wales can be "delighted" to have reached their medal target in Glasgow.

Wales have reached their target of 27 medals and are guaranteed at least 32, beating the record of 31 set at Manchester 2002.

They have achieved their target despite a torrid build-up dominated by high profile pull-outs.

"I'm delighted but the athletes themselves are clearly delighted," Davies said.

"They've been confident from the beginning and we've been confident in them despite any early issues.

"They were focused on what they had to do.

"We knew that those guys were capable of delivering for Wales and hopefully the nation are rightly proud of what they've achieved so far.

Wales' Georgia Davies and Jazz Carlin hope to carry their gold medal winning form to the European Championships.

"If anything else it's justified the investment we've made since Delhi through the Welsh government and Sport Wales into the governing bodies.

"I don't think anyone can criticise the results of that investment. It's up to us to analyse them and maybe make a case for either more funding or at least the same funding."

Rhythmic gymnast Frankie Jones secured six of Wales' medals including the first gold of the Games with judoka Natalie Powell adding a second gold.

Jazz Carlin became the first Welsh woman in 40 years to win a gold medal in the pool at the Games with Georgia Davies another swimming gold medallist.

"There's been a couple of surprises," Davies said of Wales' medal haul so far.

"But there always is surprises in every Games and maybe the rhythmic gymnasts really exceeded our best expectations.

"I like the records. I love that kind of stuff and we've been blessed at these Games.

"Jazz breaking a 40-year-old record and the gymnasts never having gold before."

"Having looked at the guys left to compete, seeing how they're preparing and how confident they are I'd like to think we will be writing some good records again at the end of these Games.

"The principle stays the same - asking the athletes to focus on their performance.

"If we ask them to aim for a medal or a certain target it puts a bit too much pressure on them."