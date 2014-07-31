Glasgow 2014: Alex Dowsett wins men's cycling time trial gold

England's Alex Dowsett dug deep late on to win gold in the Commonwealth Games men's cycling time trial.

The 25-year-old was 5.92 seconds down on Rohan Dennis after the middle section of the 38.4km course but had a strong last section to win by 9.30 from the Australian.

Wales' Geraint Thomas won bronze, 14.04 behind Dowsett.

Earlier, England's Emma Pooley was beaten to gold in the women's race by New Zealand's Linda Villumsen.

The 31-year-old, who retires from cycling after the Games, was up on the clock with 6km of the 30km course left.

But she was denied by a strong finish from the 29-year-old New Zealander, who won by 6.03, as Australia's Katrin Garfoot, 32, took bronze.

"It was close, but I'm really happy to be on the podium," said Pooley, who won an Olympic silver medal in 2008.

"When you come through and have the quickest time and then the only other person left beats you, then it is disappointing."

Scotland's Katie Archibald, 20, and Lucy Coldwell, 30, came fifth and eighth respectively, while Wales' Elinor Barker, 19, was seventh.

The win for Dowsett, who missed out on Tour de France selection for his Movistar team through illness, ranks alongside his 2013 Giro d'Italia stage win.

Former Olympic cycling champion Chris Boardman on Dowsett's win "Dowsett fought all the way to the line. He finished strongly and the closing downhill section of the course suited him really well. He is an experienced time-trialler who measured his own efforts and didn't think about the others and kept something back for the final push."

He led New Zealand's Jesse Sergent by three seconds at the first time check after 6.4km and was seven seconds ahead of Dennis through the 17.1km mark with Thomas in third.

By the 26.4km mark it was Dennis who had the advantage and at the final check he led Thomas by four seconds and Dowsett by five.

Thomas crossed the line first and had to wait to see how his rivals would do, with first Dennis and then Dowsett bettering his mark.

"No-one wanted it more today than I did," Dowsett told BBC Sport.

"I got a silver in Delhi and with with the disappointment of missing out on the Tour de France, I've been angry the last month. When I'm angry I pull something out of the bag so it's very special."

Defending champion David Millar was out of contention early on and gradually slipped down the field to finish eighth.

The gold medal for Dowsett is the highpoint of what has been a disappointing year

Dowsett and the rest of the riders were cheered on throughout the course

New Zealand's Linda Villumsen was the last rider to finish and had the fastest time to win the women's time trial gold