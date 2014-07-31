Glasgow 2014: Chris Walker-Hebborn 'back on map' after golds

Walker-Hebborn (left) took gold in the 100m backstroke, with countryman Liam Tancock winning bronze

England's Chris Walker-Hebborn says his double gold success in the pool at the Commonwealth Games has ended a difficult period in his career.

The 24-year-old, from Bury St Edmunds, claimed a first major title in Glasgow.

"I can't put it into words. It's been a long time coming and it's about time," he told BBC Radio Suffolk.

"It's been a long arduous journey of not doing what I'm more than capable of. It's nice to finally put my face back on the map."

Walker-Hebborn's early career was full of promise, including 100m and 200m backstroke golds at the 2008 European Junior Championships and 100m bronze at the World Youth Championships in the same year.

Swimming medals table Country Gold Silver Bronze Total Australia 19 21 17 57 England 10 10 8 28 Canada 4 1 6 11 South Africa 3 3 6 12 Scotland 3 3 4 10 New Zealand 3 1 0 4 Wales 2 2 3 7 Jamaica 0 1 1 2 Bahamas 0 1 0 1 Singapore 0 1 0 1

But he has struggled on the senior international stage, finishing fourth in the 200m backstroke at the Commonwealth Games in Delhi four years ago and failing to make an impression at subsequent world championships and at London 2012.

However, a first British title over 100m this year suggested the Bath-based swimmer had found some form.

And he took gold in the same event in a Games record at Glasgow this week, as well as adding team gold in the 4x100m medley.

"It's a sign of promise. I'm looking forward to the next two years," he said.

"The past will always be there. I think the rubbish parts of your life are the parts that build character.

"This was make or break - time to start a new chapter in my life or give me the confidence I needed to go forwards. It makes the Olympics in Rio look that bit more achievable."