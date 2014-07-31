Cycling: Men's Individual Time Trial results

Results

RankStart TimeNameCountryTimeTime Behind
114:27:00Alex Dowsett Eng00:47:41:8000
214:24:00Rohan Dennis Aus00:47:51:100+0:09:30
314:18:00Geraint Thomas Wal00:47:55:800+0:14:04
414:16:00Svein Tuft Can00:48:33:200+0:51:46
514:21:00Jesse SergentNZ00:48:33:700+0:51:95
614:17:00Michael Hepburn Aus00:49:10:800+1:29:05
714:15:00Steve CummingsEng00:49:14:900+1:33:08
814:28:00David MillarSco00:49:56:200+2:14:45
914:26:00Luke DurbridgeAus00:49:57:700+2:15:95
1014:19:00James McLaughlin Gue00:50:39:600+2:57:86
1114:14:00Mark Christian Iom00:50:50:500+3:08:76
1214:25:00Michael Hutchinson NI00:52:05:600+4:23:86
1314:04:00Marcus ChristieNI00:52:16:700+4:30:90
1414:23:00Zachary BellCan00:52:15:400+4:33:60
1514:22:00Andrew RocheIom00:52:33:600+4:51:83
1614:11:00Scott DaviesWal00:52:33:900+4:52:12
1714:06:00Luke RoweWal00:52:47:900+5:06:19
1814:10:00Till DrobischNam00:54:20:000+6:38:26
1912:39:00Janvier HadiRwa00:54:44:200+7:02:40
2014:03:00Muhammad Fauzan Ahmad Lutfi Mas00:54:55:600+7:13:86
2114:03:00Yannick LincolnMri00:55:08.300+7:26.53
2214:12:00Aaron Bailey Gue00:55:52.200+8:10.39
2313:02:00Valens Ndayisenga Rwa00:56:38:900+8:57.09
2414:05:00Gerhard Mans Nam00:56:47.000+9:05.24
2512:52:00 John Muya Ken00:56:47:700+9:05.91
2612:46:00 Dominique Mayho Ber00:56:54:700+9:12.95
2712:36:00 David Njau Ken00:57:10:100+9:28.33
2812:47:00 Arvind PanwarInd00:57:21:500+9:39.74
2912:54:00Giovanni Lovell Biz00:58:21:100+10:39.35
3012:55:00Raynauth JeffreyGuy00:58:27:800+10:45.98
3114:02:00Christian Spence Jey00:58:29.300+10:47.49
3214:07:00Matthew Osborn Gue00:58:40.700+10:58.94
3312:40:00 Lee CalderonGib00:58:48:400+11:06.58
3412:53:00Andre SimonAnt00:58:49:000+11:07.28
3512:32:00 Julian BellidoGib00:58:49:300+11:07.50
3614:01:00Michele Smith Cay00:58:49.600+11:07.86
3713:01:00 Sombir Ind00:59:10:800+11:28.98
3812:38:00 Marlon WilliamsGuy00:59:19:900+11:38.19
3914:13:00Mike Chong ChinMri00:59:23.100+11:41.33
4012:58:00 Danny LaudAia00:59:50:400+12:08.66
4112:37:00 Joel BorlandBiz00:59:58:900+12:17.20
4212:45:00 Buddhika Warnakulasooriya Sri00:59:32:500+12:20.74
4312:59:00 Mark FrancisGib01:00:07:400+12:25.60
4412:41:00 Samuel Anim Gha01:00:48:000+13:06.22
4512:49:00 Antione Arrisol Sey01:01:09:600+13:27.80
4612:33:00 Christopher SymondsGha01:01:12:600+13:30.78
4712:43:00 Jyme BridgesAnt01:01:15:500+13:33.74
4813:00:00Edward Pothin Sey01:01:27:200+13:45.41
4912:34:00Marvin SpencerAnt01:01:30:100+13:48.31
5012:56:00 Chad Albury Bah01:02:42:400+15:00.65
5112:35:00Kris PradelAia01:03:19:900+15:38.11
5212:48:00Sherwin Osborne Aia01:03:34:600+15:52.82
5312:51:00 Leonard Tsoyo Maw01:05:07:100+17:25.35
5412:44:00Missi Kathumba Maw01:05:35:400+17:53.58
5512:42:00 Jay Major Bah01:06:21:300+18:39.54
5612:57:00Moses Sesay Sle01:11:00:100+23:18.33
12:31:00Suleiman Kangangi KenDNF
14:08:00Joseph KellyIomDNS
14:09:00Richard TanguyJeyDNS
12:50:00Adrien Niyonshuti RwaDNS

DNF = Did not finish

DNS= Did not start

