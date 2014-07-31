Cycling: Men's Individual Time Trial results
-
Results
|Rank
|Start Time
|Name
|Country
|Time
|Time Behind
|1
|14:27:00
|Alex Dowsett
|Eng
|00:47:41:800
|0
|2
|14:24:00
|Rohan Dennis
|Aus
|00:47:51:100
|+0:09:30
|3
|14:18:00
|Geraint Thomas
|Wal
|00:47:55:800
|+0:14:04
|4
|14:16:00
|Svein Tuft
|Can
|00:48:33:200
|+0:51:46
|5
|14:21:00
|Jesse Sergent
|NZ
|00:48:33:700
|+0:51:95
|6
|14:17:00
|Michael Hepburn
|Aus
|00:49:10:800
|+1:29:05
|7
|14:15:00
|Steve Cummings
|Eng
|00:49:14:900
|+1:33:08
|8
|14:28:00
|David Millar
|Sco
|00:49:56:200
|+2:14:45
|9
|14:26:00
|Luke Durbridge
|Aus
|00:49:57:700
|+2:15:95
|10
|14:19:00
|James McLaughlin
|Gue
|00:50:39:600
|+2:57:86
|11
|14:14:00
|Mark Christian
|Iom
|00:50:50:500
|+3:08:76
|12
|14:25:00
|Michael Hutchinson
|NI
|00:52:05:600
|+4:23:86
|13
|14:04:00
|Marcus Christie
|NI
|00:52:16:700
|+4:30:90
|14
|14:23:00
|Zachary Bell
|Can
|00:52:15:400
|+4:33:60
|15
|14:22:00
|Andrew Roche
|Iom
|00:52:33:600
|+4:51:83
|16
|14:11:00
|Scott Davies
|Wal
|00:52:33:900
|+4:52:12
|17
|14:06:00
|Luke Rowe
|Wal
|00:52:47:900
|+5:06:19
|18
|14:10:00
|Till Drobisch
|Nam
|00:54:20:000
|+6:38:26
|19
|12:39:00
|Janvier Hadi
|Rwa
|00:54:44:200
|+7:02:40
|20
|14:03:00
|Muhammad Fauzan Ahmad Lutfi
|Mas
|00:54:55:600
|+7:13:86
|21
|14:03:00
|Yannick Lincoln
|Mri
|00:55:08.300
|+7:26.53
|22
|14:12:00
|Aaron Bailey
|Gue
|00:55:52.200
|+8:10.39
|23
|13:02:00
|Valens Ndayisenga
|Rwa
|00:56:38:900
|+8:57.09
|24
|14:05:00
|Gerhard Mans
|Nam
|00:56:47.000
|+9:05.24
|25
|12:52:00
|John Muya
|Ken
|00:56:47:700
|+9:05.91
|26
|12:46:00
|Dominique Mayho
|Ber
|00:56:54:700
|+9:12.95
|27
|12:36:00
|David Njau
|Ken
|00:57:10:100
|+9:28.33
|28
|12:47:00
|Arvind Panwar
|Ind
|00:57:21:500
|+9:39.74
|29
|12:54:00
|Giovanni Lovell
|Biz
|00:58:21:100
|+10:39.35
|30
|12:55:00
|Raynauth Jeffrey
|Guy
|00:58:27:800
|+10:45.98
|31
|14:02:00
|Christian Spence
|Jey
|00:58:29.300
|+10:47.49
|32
|14:07:00
|Matthew Osborn
|Gue
|00:58:40.700
|+10:58.94
|33
|12:40:00
|Lee Calderon
|Gib
|00:58:48:400
|+11:06.58
|34
|12:53:00
|Andre Simon
|Ant
|00:58:49:000
|+11:07.28
|35
|12:32:00
|Julian Bellido
|Gib
|00:58:49:300
|+11:07.50
|36
|14:01:00
|Michele Smith
|Cay
|00:58:49.600
|+11:07.86
|37
|13:01:00
|Sombir
|Ind
|00:59:10:800
|+11:28.98
|38
|12:38:00
|Marlon Williams
|Guy
|00:59:19:900
|+11:38.19
|39
|14:13:00
|Mike Chong Chin
|Mri
|00:59:23.100
|+11:41.33
|40
|12:58:00
|Danny Laud
|Aia
|00:59:50:400
|+12:08.66
|41
|12:37:00
|Joel Borland
|Biz
|00:59:58:900
|+12:17.20
|42
|12:45:00
|Buddhika Warnakulasooriya
|Sri
|00:59:32:500
|+12:20.74
|43
|12:59:00
|Mark Francis
|Gib
|01:00:07:400
|+12:25.60
|44
|12:41:00
|Samuel Anim
|Gha
|01:00:48:000
|+13:06.22
|45
|12:49:00
|Antione Arrisol
|Sey
|01:01:09:600
|+13:27.80
|46
|12:33:00
|Christopher Symonds
|Gha
|01:01:12:600
|+13:30.78
|47
|12:43:00
|Jyme Bridges
|Ant
|01:01:15:500
|+13:33.74
|48
|13:00:00
|Edward Pothin
|Sey
|01:01:27:200
|+13:45.41
|49
|12:34:00
|Marvin Spencer
|Ant
|01:01:30:100
|+13:48.31
|50
|12:56:00
|Chad Albury
|Bah
|01:02:42:400
|+15:00.65
|51
|12:35:00
|Kris Pradel
|Aia
|01:03:19:900
|+15:38.11
|52
|12:48:00
|Sherwin Osborne
|Aia
|01:03:34:600
|+15:52.82
|53
|12:51:00
|Leonard Tsoyo
|Maw
|01:05:07:100
|+17:25.35
|54
|12:44:00
|Missi Kathumba
|Maw
|01:05:35:400
|+17:53.58
|55
|12:42:00
|Jay Major
|Bah
|01:06:21:300
|+18:39.54
|56
|12:57:00
|Moses Sesay
|Sle
|01:11:00:100
|+23:18.33
|12:31:00
|Suleiman Kangangi
|Ken
|DNF
|14:08:00
|Joseph Kelly
|Iom
|DNS
|14:09:00
|Richard Tanguy
|Jey
|DNS
|12:50:00
|Adrien Niyonshuti
|Rwa
|DNS
DNF = Did not finish
DNS= Did not start