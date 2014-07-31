Glasgow 2014: Jack Laugher wins silver in 3m springboard

England's Jack Laugher was denied a second gold medal of the 2014 Commonwealth Games, being beaten in the men's 3m springboard final in Glasgow.

The 19-year-old, who won the 1m Springboard on Wednesday, finished 7.9 points behind Malaysia's Ooi Tze Liang's total of 457.6.

Oliver Dingley took bronze for England with a total of 425.2.

In the women's 10m platform, Canada's Meaghan Benfeito won her second gold and England's Tonia Couch was fifth.

Benfeito had claimed gold in the 10m synchronised platform with partner Roseline Filion, who won an individual bronze with Malaysia's Pandelela Rinong Pamg in silver.

England's Sarah Barrow was ninth and 13-year-old Victoria Vincent, who is too young to compete in the European Youth championships, was 10th.

Women's 10m platform final result GOLD Meaghan Benfeito (Can) 372.65 SILVER Pandelela Rinong Pamg (Mas) 368.55 BRONZE Roseline Filion (Can) 361.8

Laugher held a 13-point advantage in the men's 3m springboard heading into the last two dives, but he made a mess of his fifth dive, a forward four-and-a-half somersault,

Attempting a move with a difficulty rating of 3.8 - the toughest dive in his repertoire - the teenager's legs fell forward before impact with water and the judges showed their disappointment by scoring him just 47.50.

That left him trailing by almost 11 points with his last dive but, despite pulling off a better score than Liang, it was not enough for victory.

Laugher said: "It hurts a bit but if you had told me four years ago I'd end up with a gold and a silver medal at a Commonwealth Games I would have said you were lying."

Men's 3m springboard final result GOLD Ooi Tze Liang (Mas) 457.6 SILVER Jack Laugher (Eng) 449.7 BRONZE Oliver Dingley (Eng) 425.2

Laugher still has another medal chance when he competes in the 3m synchronised pairs final with partner Chris Mears on Friday.

James Denny (410.9) of England was sixth and Scotland's James Heatly (393.35) eighth in his home pool.

Canada's Meaghan Benfeito (centre) won Olympic bronze in London with Filion (right)

Jack Laugher has stated that his surname is pronounced 'Law'