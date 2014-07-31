Glasgow 2014: Guernsey runner Tom Druce retires from athletics

Druce made his Commonwealth Games debut in Delhi four years ago

Guernsey 100m, 200m and 400m record-holder Tom Druce has retired from athletics after the Commonwealth Games.

The 27-year-old tore his hamstring earlier this month, prompting him to the BBC Radio Guernsey that he was

Druce had already following his injury.

"I regret to announce my retirement from competitive athletics with immediate effect," he said in a statement on Thursday.

Druce, who went out of the Commonwealth Games 400m heats on Monday, also holds the Guernsey 60m indoor record and 600m record.

"It has been an honour and a privilege to pull on the Guernsey vest from my Island Games debut in 2003 right up to the Glasgow Commonwealth Games this week.

"This is not a decision I have taken in reaction to the struggles at the Games but something I had long considered in the past months.

"From my moment my fiancée Suzi fell unexpectedly pregnant at the beginning of last year I always knew life was going to change.

"Aside from the energy expended being a father, I have had to prioritise a steady wage of an office job above the requirements of training.

"This lifestyle change has been tougher than I could have predicted and the need to commute across a busy city for my job and then to Bath to train has been an added energy drain."