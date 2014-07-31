Glasgow 2014: Guernsey time triallists make top 25

Bowditch raced in the 2010 Commonwealth games in Delhi

All three Guernsey women finished inside the top 25 at the Commonwealth Games time trial in Glasgow.

Jo Watts was the pick of the islanders, finishing 22nd in 48:49.15.

Ann Bowditch was 23rd, 13 seconds behind Watts while Katrina Bowie finished 25th in a time of 49:46.64.

"I felt as did as well as I could," Watts told BBC Radio Guernsey. "I was thinking of all the work and effort I've put in to get me here and however hard I tried I was not going to blow."

Rain before the start of the event made the course treacherous in places, which Bowditch felt affected her time.

"Someone came off in front of me so it made me a little bit concerned for wet corners," she said.

"I think I backed off, I'm not sure if I backed off too much or I rode sensibly.

"I'm quite pleased because I had all the fast riders behind me and I don't think too many passed me," she added.