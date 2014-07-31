Glasgow 2014: Guernsey's pair lose in table tennis first round

Morgan (left) and Loveridge were Guernsey's only representatives in table tennis

Guernsey's Alice Loveridge and Dawn Morgan have been knocked out in the opening round of the women's doubles at the 2014 Commonwealth Games.

The duo went down to Canada's Anqi Luo and Mo Zhang 12-10 11-3 11-7.

It ends the duo's Commonwealth Games after the were earlier in the week.

Zhang beat Loveridge in the second round of the singles on Wednesday while Morgan lost in the first round to New Zealand's Annie Yang.