Glasgow 2014: Max Whitlock and Claudia Fragapane win third golds

England gymnasts Max Whitlock and Claudia Fragapane both won their third Commonwealth Games gold medals with individual final success.

After taking gold in the all-round and team competitions, Whitlock, 21, won the men's floor final and Fragapane, 16, the vault.

Whitlock added a silver from the pommel horse final which was won by Scotland's Daniel Keatings with Louis Smith third.

Rebecca Downie took her second gold of the Games, winning on the uneven bars.

Medals won by the Home Nations on Thursday England Scotland Wales Six golds: Alex Dowsett (time trial), Max Whitlock (men's floor), Claudia Fragapane (vault) & Rebecca Downie (uneven bars), women's triples bowls & David Weir (T54 1500m). They also won five silvers & seven bronzes Gold: Daniel Keatings (pommel horse), Silver: Eilidh Child (400m hurdles); Bronze: Dan Purvis (rings) & Alex Gladkov (wrestling 65kg class) Geraint Thomas, having come to Glasgow straight from the Tour de France, managed a bronze in cycling's men's time trial. His was the only medal won by Wales on Thursday. England are eight golds clear of second-placed Australia in the medals table. Scotland are fourth in the table, having secured 43 medals - 14 of which were gold. Wales lie in 11th place, with four golds, 10 silvers and 14 bronzes

Whitlock top-scored with 15.533 points to beat Canada's Scott Morgan in the floor event, with New Zealand's David Bishop edging out Keatings for the bronze.

"I'm really happy with floor and pommel. They have done really well for me. I'm starting to feel a bit tired now but I'm going to focus on that p-bars final," said Whitlock, who competes in the parallel bars on Friday.

Keatings came good on the pommel horse as the 24-year-old - who won silver in the all-round event - produced an inspired routine and a points tally of 16.058 to beat both Whitlock (15.966) and Smith (14.966).

Smith, silver medallist at the 2012 Olympics, came out of retirement to compete and plans to carry on with his career in 2015.

"I have got a lot more work to do to make the British squad," said the 25-year-old.

"I am not going to be competing anymore this year. I have got media commitments and other things going on for the rest of the year.

"But 2015 will hopefully be the year that I push to get back onto the British team. I will carry on training for the rest of this year and hopefully you might see me around next year."

Whitlock rounded off his day with a fifth-placed finish in the rings, which was won by Morgan as he collected Canada's first gymnastic gold in Glasgow.

Scotland added another bronze to their tally with Daniel Purvis finishing third.

In the women's vault, Fragapane scored a combined 14.633 from her two vaults to beat Elsabeth Black of Canada into second and India's Dipa Karmakar - whose second vault gained the highest single mark - into third place.

"It's incredible to get another gold medal," said the teenager, who could add to her tally when she competes in the beam and floor finals. "Tomorrow is my last day of competing so I'll just go out there and see what happens."

Downie continued England's domination of the women's events as she added the uneven bars Commonwealth title to her European crown.

The 22-year-old scored 14.666 points to beat Australia's Larrissa Miller into second with England's Ruby Harrold in third.

"It is equally as good as the team medal," said Downie. "From an individual perspective, this was the one piece that I really wanted."

Beckie Downie's victory in the uneven bars means England have won all the gold medals in the women's gymnastics events