Glasgow 2014: Guernsey's James McLaughlin makes time trial top 10

McLaughlin improved on his 17th place in the time trial in Delhi in 2010

Guernsey cyclist James McLaughlin finished 10th in the Commonwealth games time trial.

The 23-year-old was three minutes behind and less than a minute off Scotland's 2010 winner David Millar.

Fellow Guernsey riders Aaron Bailey and Matt Osborn were 22nd and 32nd respectively, while Jersey's Chris Spence finished in 31st place.

"I'm pretty pleased when you look at the field," said McLaughlin.

"A lot of the guys have just come off racing the Tour de France so for me to get 10th, I was pretty pleased to be honest.

"I've trained hard in the last month and to be less than three minutes off Alex Dowsett is a good result.

"It would have been nice to be in with the pro tour guys, but to be a fraction behind I can't complain," he added to BBC Radio Guernsey.

Spence was Jersey's only competitor after Richard Tanguy was forced to pull out after being injured in the mountain bike cross country earlier in the week.

"It wasn't too bad, I'm not a time-triallist but being here I did it," said Spence.

"I had no expectations, I just wanted to ride round and soak up the atmosphere."