Glasgow 2014: Blessing Okagbare wins 200m to seal sprint double

Nigeria's Blessing Okagbare completed a Glasgow 2014 sprint double by winning the women's 200m ahead of English duo Jodie Williams and Bianca Williams.

The 25-year-old, who won Monday's 100m, claimed victory in 22.25 seconds.

The two English sprinters ran personal best times, as did their compatriot Anyika Onuora, who took fourth.

England's Jazmin Sawyers won silver in the women's long jump but Shara Proctor had to pull out after picking up an injury attempting her first jump.

Sawyers, a Winter Youth Olympic games silver medallist in the bobsleigh, recorded a distance of 6.54 metres to finish second behind Nigeria's Ese Brume.

There were tears for Proctor, though, who pulled up halfway down the runway holding her left thigh, and was unable to continue.

Jodie Williams and Bianca Williams shed tears of a different kind by claiming respective silver and bronze in the 200m.

Thursday evening's athletics golds at a glance Vikas Shive Gowda (India) - Men's discus Ese Brume (Nigeria) - Women's long jump Angela Ballard (Australia) - Women's 1,500m T54 David Weir (England) - Men's 1,500m T54 Nijel Amos (Botswana) - Men's 800m Cornel Fredericks (South Africa) - Men's 400m hurdles Kaliese Spencer (Jamaica) - Women's 400m hurdles Blessing Okagbare (Nigeria) - Women's 200m Rasheed Dwyer (Jamaica) - Men's 200m

The former, a 20-year-old who won silver in the 2010 World Junior Championships, ran 22.50secs to finish just 0.08 ahead of her 21-year-old team-mate.

In the men's 200m, Jamaica swept the medals, with Rasheed Dwyer taking gold in 20.14, ahead of Warren Weir and Jason Livermore.

Two more Jamaicans, Kaliese Spencer and Janieve Russell, won gold and bronze respectively in the women's 400m hurdles, but the Hampden Park cheers were reserved for home favourite Eilidh Child, who took silver.

South Africa's Cornel Fredericks won the equivalent men's event in a time of 48.50, seeing off the challenge of Trinidad and Tobago's Jehue Gordon, who took silver, and Jeffery Gibson of the Bahamas, who claimed bronze. England's Niall Flannery was fourth.

Botswana's Nijel Amos produced a stunning run down the final straight to beat Kenyan David Rudisha to 800m Commonwealth gold.

Six-time Paralympic champion David Weir put in a majestic display to win his first Commonwealth gold medal in the men's T54 1500m, while fellow English athlete Jade Jones won her first senior medal with bronze in the women's T54 1500m.

England's Jessica Judd claimed a superb victory in the second semi-final of the women's 800m.

She was joined in Friday's final by compatriot Jenny Meadows and Scotland's Lynsey Sharp, who were a disappointing fourth and fifth respectively in the first semi, but qualified courtesy of being the fastest losers.

Scotland's Emily Dudgeon narrowly missed out on qualification despite finishing fourth in her semi.

India's Vikas Shive Gowda won the men's discus with a throw of 63.64, with Cypriot Apostolos Parellis taking silver and Jason Morgan of Jamaica claiming bronze.

Jamaica cleaned up in the men's 200m

Okagbare (right) was just short of her own personal best in her run in Glasgow

Child, who also won silver in Delhi four years ago, ran a strong race and came home in 55.02 seconds.