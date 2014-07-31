Glasgow 2014: Porogovska and Gladkov take wrestling bronze

Louisa Porogovska fights Scotland's Cheslea Murphy on her way to a bronze medal

England's Louisa Porogovska and Alex Gladkov of Scotland added to the home medal tally as both won wrestling bronze in the Commonwealth Games.

Porogovska ended her career by beating Scotland's Kathryn Marsh in the 55kgs competition.

The 27-year-old had planned to call it a day after Delhi in 2010 but justified her decision to come out of retirement.

Gladkov, 28, came through the repechage to reach the 65kgs bronze match where he beat Chamara Perera of Sri Lanka.

It was Scotland's second wrestling medal of the Games after Viorel Etko won bronze at 61kgs on Wednesday to end the country's 20-year drought in the sport.

"It is amazing. I can barely speak, my mouth is so dry and my knee is so painful, but I feel fantastic. It was one of the best fights I ever had," said Gladkov, who was born in Ukraine.

Porogovska, who comes from Bolton, confirmed that the victory in the bronze medal match would be her last fight.

"I am just glad I can finally finish happy. If I had finished without a medal I would have had to think about another four years of wrestling with cauliflower ears," she said.

In the 63kgs bronze matches, England's Chloe Spiteri lost to Blessing Oborududu of Nigeria and Sarah Connolly of Wales lost to Cameroon's Blandine Metala Epanga.