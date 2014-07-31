Glasgow 2014: Andrew Roche finishes 15th in seventh Games

Roche has not missed an individual time trial at the Commonwealth Games since making his debut in New Zealand in 1990

Isle of Man cyclist Andrew Roche came 15th in his seventh consecutive men's Commonwealth Games time trial.

The 42-year-old finished in a time of 52:33.61, just under five minutes behind winner Alex Dowsett of England.

He said: "It was a push to get to this one - I don't think there will be a number eight.

"I've loved representing the Isle of Man at all the Games since 1990 and I am very proud to have made it seven today."

Fellow Manx man Mark Christian finished 11th and said he believes the Isle of Man can get a medal in Sunday's road race.

Christian finished fourth in Sunday's scratch race and also helped Peter Kennaugh win the island's first medal on the track in Saturday's points race.

He said: "Coming in off the track it is a lot different. The two do complement each other in some ways and I enjoyed today but I really feel the team has a good chance of coming away with a medal on Sunday."

Christian's sister Anna, 18, finished 14th in the women's time trial, with Laura Wasley 26th.

Anna Christian said: "The crowds were amazing all the way around and I saw so many Manx flags and cheers."

Wasley added: "From the moment I rolled down that ramp it was unreal.

"This is by far the biggest achievement I have ever had on my bike."

A mechanical problem meant Joe Kelly was unable to start.