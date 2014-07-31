Glasgow 2014: England win gold in women's triples

England's trio beat Wales 18-13 in the semi-final to set up the meeting with Australia in the gold medal match

England thrashed Australia to win Commonwealth Games gold in the lawn bowls women's triples.

The trio of Sophie Tolchard, Ellen Falkner and Sian Gordon won the first end 5-0 and never looked back as they ran out 22-4 winners.

Wales missed out on the bronze medal as their team of Lisa Forey, Kelly Packwood and Kathy Pearce were beaten 23-14 by South Africa.

England also picked up bronze in the Para-sport open triples B6/B7/B8.

Bob Love, David Fisher and Paul Brown trailed 12-8 to the Scotland team of Billy Allen, Michael Simpson and Kevin Wallace with three ends to play but won the final end 4-0 to run out 16-12 winners.

The gold medal went to South Africa, who beat New Zealand 13-11 in the final.