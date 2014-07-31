Glasgow 2014: NI cyclists in top 15 in 40km time trial

Michael Hutchinson is competing in his fourth Commonwealth Games

Northern Ireland road cyclists Michael Hutchinson and Marcus Christie secured top-15 finishes in the men's individual 40km time trial in Glasgow on Thursday.

Hutchinson, who had finished fourth in the same event at the 2006 and 2010 Commonwealth Games, was 12th and his compatriot Christie 13th.

Hutchinson's time was 52 minutes 5.64 seconds, with Christie just seven seconds behind.

They were 4.23 and 4.30 respectively behind the winner Alex Dowsett.

NI squash mixed doubles pair Madeline Perry and Michael Craig beat their Caymen Islands opponents two games to one, 10-11, 11-8, 11-2, to go into the last 16, but they lost 2-1 to England at that stage.

In wrestling, Moscow-born Norik Koczarian, who now lives in Belfast, was knocked out in the last 16 of the 65kg category.

Tony Stephenson has bowed out of the men's singles badminton at the last 16 stage, losing 15-21, 10-21 to Wei Feng of Malaysia.

Another Northern Ireland player, Tony Murphy, lost to a Scottish opponent at the same stage.

Stephenson and Caroline Black lost in the last 16 of the mixed doubles against Toby Ng and Alex Bruce of Canada, while Murphy and Stephenson went down 2-0 to an English duo in the men's doubles round of 16.

In table tennis, Hannah Lynch-Dawson and Emma Ludlow beat a Pakistani team in the women's doubles to progress to the last 32 but lost to an Indian pair in the next round to bow out of the competition.

Ashley Givan and Amanda Mogey won their women's doubles tie and move into the third round.

Peter Graham is out of the men's singles however after losing 4-2 to Dexter St Louis of Trinidad, but Paul McCreery beat Sean Docherty of Scotland 4-0, before losing 4-0 to Liam Pitchford of England in the second round.

Also in the second round, Ashley Robinson was defeated 4-0 by S.K. Achanta of India on Thursday night.