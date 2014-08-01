Glasgow 2014: Sean McGoldrick loses Commonwealth title

Michael Conlan (red) beat Welsh bantamweight Sean McGoldrick to reach the final

Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games Dates: 23 July - 3 August. Coverage: Live on BBC TV, HD, BBC Radio 5 live, Red Button, Connected TVs, online, tablets and mobiles

Wales won five boxing bronze medals and one in the women's gymnastics on day nine at the Commonwealth Games.

Defending bantamweight champion Sean McGoldrick had to settle for bronze after losing against Northern Ireland's Michael Conlan on points.

Wales lodged an appeal against the result, which was declined.

Light-flyweight Ashley Williams, light-heavyweight Nathan Thorley, lightweight Joe Cordina and women's middleweight Lauren Price all lost their semis.

Thorley was stopped by Kennedy St Pierre of Mauritius in his last-four bout, Price lost on a split decision to Canada's Ariane Fortin, Cordina lost a split decision against home favourite Charlie Flynn, while Williams was well beaten by Devendro Laishram of India - but all have the consolation of a bronze.

McGoldrick's bout was stopped in the second round after a clash of heads with Conlan.

The Northern Irishman was left with a cut above his right eye whilst ahead on the scorecard.

Thorley, who took bronze, had already lost the first two rounds against St Pierre in a one-sided bout before his corner threw in the towel.

In the artistic gymnastics Georgina Hockenhull won bronze in the beam final.

She had been in silver medal position with compatriot Elizabeth Beddoe in third before the final performance by Canada's Elisabeth Black, whose average of 14.900 secured her the gold.

That saw Beddoe edged out into fourth, while Jessica Hogg finished fifth in the women's floor final.

Wales have already won 34 medals, surpassing their target of 27.

In athletics, Chris Gowell qualified fourth fastest for Saturday's 1,500m final in a time of 3:40.30.

Paul Walker recorded a season's best of 5.35m in the men's pole vault final, but that was only good enough for fifth, while in the 10,000m final Adam Bitchell finished 15th and Dewi Griffiths 25th.

The women's 4 x 100m relay team equalled the national record as they qualified for the final - but they were made to wait after initially being disqualified for an illegal changeover and then being reinstated on review.

Lee Doran qualified for the javelin final on Saturday after finishing eighth in qualifying, throwing 75.82m.

Daniel Font and Oliver Gwilt nearly caused an incredible upset in the quarter-finals of the men's badminton doubles, taking the first set against number one seeds Chris Adcock and Andrew Ellis of England but then losing the next two in a tight encounter.

Wales' two pairings in the women's table tennis doubles saw Charlotte Carey and Naomi Owen, and Angharad Phillips and Chloe Thomas lose to Singapore opposition.

Ryan Jenkins was beaten 4-0 by Paul Drinkhall of England in the men's singles.

Wales' hopes in the squash have also ended after Peter Creed and David Evans lost 2-0 to England in the men's doubles quarter-final.

The netball team finished in eighth after being beaten 36-58 by Northern Ireland, with Welsh Netball saying they had achieved their pre-Games target.

The men's hockey team signed off from Glasgow 2014 with a 2-0 win against Trinidad and Tobago in the 9th-10th place decider.