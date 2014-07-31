BBC Sport - Glasgow 2014: Katie Kirk satisfied with 800m performance

Kirk satisfied with 800m performance

Northern Ireland middle distance runner Katie Kirk improves her personal best by 0.15 seconds as she finishes sixth in her 800m semi-final at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

The Holywood athlete's time of 2:02.63 was not enough to secure a place in the final but a strong closing 100m saw her move up two places at Hampden Park.

The 22-year-old, a member of the Queen's University club, had recorded a time of 2:03.00 in her heat to qualify.

