Glasgow 2014: Four Northern Ireland boxers in Glasgow finals

Paddy Barnes is defending his Commonwealth Game title in Glasgow

Four Northern Ireland boxers will fight for gold medals on Saturday after winning their semi-finals at the Commonwealth Games.

Paddy Barnes, Michael Conlan, Joe Fitzpatrick and Michaela Walsh all made sure of at least silver by securing victories in Glasgow on Friday.

Sean Duffy, Sean McGlinchy, Steven Donnelly, Connor Coyle and Alanna Audley-Murphy lost their semi-finals.

They take home bronze from another successful Games for NI boxers.

Women's flyweight Walsh beat India's Pinki Rani on a split decision to set up a Saturday showdown against Olympic champion Nicola Adams.

Barnes totally outclassed his Ugandan opponent Fazil Juma Kaggwa in the light-flyweight division.

The NI boxing team captain was in a different class to teenager Kaggwa and all three judges gave the Belfast man all three rounds.

Twice Olympic bronze medallist Barnes is aiming to become the first Northern Ireland fighter to successfully defend a Commonwealth Games title.

Northern Ireland's nine in Friday's semi-finals Women's fly (48 - 51kg)Michaela Walsh bt Pinki Rani (IND) Men's bantam (56kg)Michael Conlan bt Sean McGoldrick (WAL) Men's light-welter (64kg)Sean Duffy lost to Junias Jonas (NAM) Men's light-heavy (81kg)Sean McGlinchy lost to David Nyika (NZL) Women's light (57 - 60kg)Alanna Audley-Murphy lost to Shelley Watts (AUS) Men's light-fly (49kg)Paddy Barnes bt Fazil Juma Kaggwa (UGA) Men's light (60kg)Joe Fitzpatrick bt Michael Alexander (TTO) Men's welter (69kg)Steven Donnelly lost to Mandeep Jangra (IND) Men's middle (75kg)Connor Coyle lost to Vijender Vijender (IND)

Conlan clearly won his first round against the defending champion McGoldrick but an accidental clash of heads early in the second round then caused blood to stream from the Northern Irishman's eye.

After initially allowing the fight to go on, the doctor then called a halt to proceedings late in the second round.

With the cut caused by the head clash rather than a punch, the verdict went to the judges and Conlan was declared the winner although the Northern Irishman will have to undergo a medical ahead of Saturday's final against England's Qais Ashfaq.

Welsh officials later appealed against Conlan's win but their plea was rejected.

Nineteen-year-old Fitzpatrick of the Immaculata club secured a unanimous victory over defeated Michael Alexander of Trinidad and Tobago in the lightweight class.

Welterweight Donnelly, who beat Canada's world number eight Custio Clayton in the quarter-finals, lost a split decision to classy Indian Mandeep Jangra.

Armagh man Duffy will also have to be content with a bronze after he had no answer to the skills of Namibia's Junias Jonas in the light-welterweight semi-final.

Media playback is not supported on this device NI Boxers

Light-heavyweight McGlinchy from Derry was also well beaten by talented New Zealand teenager David Nyika.

Coyle, another Derry fighter, could not match Vijender Vilender of India who is considered the top contender in the middleweight class.

Women's lightweight Audley-Murphy was beaten in her semi-final by Australia's Shelley Watts.

Watts defeated England's gold medal favourite Natasha Jonas in the first round and took a unanimous victory which included forcing Audley-Murphy to take a standing count in the final round.

Northern Ireland's Glasgow boxing haul of nine comfortably exceeds the previous record from Edinburgh in 1986 when the fighters brought home six medals, none of them gold.