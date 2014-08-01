Glasgow 2014: Tom Daley and James Denny win silver medal

Tom Daley and James Denny produced a fantastic final dive to secure a silver medal for England in the men's synchronised 10m platform.

The pair, both 20, scored 95.46 to rise from last place in the four-nation competition to second on 399.36 points.

Australian pair Domonic Bedggood and Matthew Mitcham then did just enough with their own final dive to deny Daley and Denny gold by 0.18 points.

England's Jack Laugher and Chris Mears won synchronised 3m springboard gold.

Analysis "The pressure was really on them, and they've absolutely smashed one of the hardest dives in the world - spinning around four-and-a-half times and disappearing into the water with no splash, all while perfectly synchronised." Tom Daley's former mentor and 2004 Olympic silver medallist Leon Taylor

A satisfied Daley told BBC Sport: "We only started training for the first time last Friday and have only had three sessions, so I am really happy with the way it went.

"For the last dive I said 'give it everything because anything can happen'. We managed to do it and James did a great job.

"With a bit more training under our belts we could go quite far."

Daley and Denny recovered from a slow start to finish strongly as Malaysia's Ooi Tze Liang and Chew Yiwei came third after scoring 387.39, with Canada's Maxim Bouchard and Vincent Riendeau fourth on 384.30.

Earlier, Laugher claimed a second gold medal in Glasgow, winning the men's synchronised 3m springboard final with team-mate Mears.

Laugher, 19, and Mears, 26, finished ahead of 26-year-old Australians Mitcham and Grant Nel.

Tom Daley's senior medal haul Olympics: 2012, bronze Commonwealth Games: 2014 silver; 2010, two golds World Championships: 2009, gold European Championships: 2012, gold; 2008, gold

England's Nick Robinson-Baker, 27, and Freddie Woodward, 19, claimed bronze.

Laugher and Mears scored 431.94, Nel and Mitcham recorded 403.14 while Robinson-Baker and Woodward managed 364.41.

Laugher had already won gold in the 1m springboard and a silver in the 3m springboard.

He said: "The Commonwealth Games have been an absolute dream for me and to come away with the medals I have is absolutely fantastic."

Chris Mears (left) almost died after rupturing his spleen in Australia in 2009

Mears, who has battled back to fitness after rupturing his spleen in Australia in 2009 and being given only a 5% chance of survival, said gold "meant everything".

He added: "What happened in Australia made me step up and realise that life only happens once and you have to work hard if you want to achieve your dreams.

"Myself and Jack are such close friends so to get gold is amazing."

Grace Reid came agonisingly close to winning Scotland's first diving medal for 56 years

The defending champion, Canada's Jennifer Abel, won the women's 1m springboard, with Scotland's Grace Reid fifth.

The 18-year-old Reid, diving in her home pool, was in the silver-medal position entering the final round, but finished fifth with a total of 269.40.

England's Hannah Starling was seventh, while Rebecca Gallantree and Alicia Blagg, who surprised themselves by winning the synchronised title on the 3m springboard, finished ninth and 10th.