Glasgow 2014: The Queen photobombing & Commonwelfies

Usain Bolt joins in a fans 'Commonwelfie' after winning the 4x100m relay gold with Jamaica

From a photobombing Queen, to thousands of tweets about Tunnock's tea cakes and of course the 'Commonwelfie', the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow has been a social media hit.

Here, BBC Sport brings you some of the best moments:

The Opening Ceremony

The Glasgow 2014 opening ceremony included an inflatable Lock Ness monster

The Huffington Post UK summed it up like this:

"The opening ceremony of the 2014 Commonwealth Games had it all. Giant Tunnock's tea cakes. Small Scottish terriers. John Barrowman being carried aloft over a field of heather. And James McAvoy in a kilt.

"All in all, we think this tweet summed it up best. "Everyone else is seeing this too right? #Glasgow2014" - TechnicallyRon."

Susan Boyle's appearance during the ceremony at Celtic Park generated the most tweets per minute, after the Britain's Got Talent star forgot the words to the classic Wings song 'Mull of Kintyre'.

Then there was Prince Imran's failed attempts to open the Commonwealth baton in order to retrieve a message for The Queen to read out.

A Royal affair

Her Majesty the Queen was visiting the Glasgow National Hockey Centre

The Royal Family featured heavily at Glasgow 2014.

The Queen, Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry all made appearances, often sampling some of the 18 sports on offer.

Their appearance sent athletes and spectators into a frenzy as they went in search of a Royal Selfie. However, it was the Royals who had their own fun, perfecting the art of the 'photobomb', not always deliberately, with the Queen,Prince Harry and Prince William, sparking hysteria on social media.

And Australia goalkeeper Rachael Lynch, even joked via her Twitter account, "Harry proposed....and I said yes! Great to have the girls there for that special moment #royalfamily #Ido".

The 'Commonwelfie' Games

This was the first Commonwealth Games since the 'selfie' phenomenon had exploded.

Across the sports, athletes took time at the end of events to pose for photographs with fans, leading to memorable moments including Greg Rutherford evading a steward, just so he could take photographs with fans like this.

However, it was arguably Usain Bolt who stole the show on Saturday evening, taking selfies with fans such as Jordan Szafranek, although one unfortunate fan missed out on his selfie when he accidentally had his camera on the wrong setting.

And it wasn't just the fans who wanted their 'selfie' with the leading athletes, as the likes of Bolt and Tom Daley appeared to be some of the main targets in the athletes village.

The 'perfect host'

A Glasgow 2014 spectator takes a selfie at the Kelvingrove Lawn Bowls centre

The 'Commonwelfie' also allowed those lucky enough to be in Glasgow for the event to share their experiences, from the velodrome to the lawn bowls.

BBC One host Gary Lineker tweeted "Farewell Glasgow. You've been the perfect host. Och aye!" while pole-vault legend Sergey Bubka wrote "I'm glad to attend the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland. Really nice atmosphere!"

While most wouldn't dispute the warmth of welcome from Glasgow, be it the police or the volunteers, it was an epic argument between a hostel owner and one of their guests during the Games, that attracted the most attention.

Can Richard Funk?

A television graphic during the swimming sparked a big reaction on social media

There were some epic battles in the pool during the Commonwealth Games, but on social media there was just one question.

That related to Canadian breaststroke swimmer Richard Funk.

The internet world, inspired by an innocuous television graphic, wanted to know 'Can Richard Funk?'

The inevitable response followed, proving that indeed he can!

On your bike

England triathlon star Jonathan Brownlee tweeted this picture of Sri Lankan cyclists on the M74

Athletes became journalists during the Commonwealth Games, with triathlon star Jonathan Brownlee breaking one of the most popular stories during the opening days of the Games, where he posted an image of the Sri Lankan cycling team on the M74, tweeting 'Suppose it is a nice wide road!'

Do The Rumgay

Every sporting event needs a memorable celebration.

If you think Roger Milla and the Football World Cup in 1990, the West Indies and their Gangnam-style celebrations at the ICC World Twenty20 2012, then the Commonwealth Games will be remembered for the short-pulling celebration of Scottish table-tennis star Gavin Rumgay.

During his defeat of Canada's Pierre-Luc Theriault he celebrated a point by pulling up his shorts, inspiring a You Tube tribute encouraging people to 'Do The Rumgay'.