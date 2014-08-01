Men's Synchronised 3m Springboard Final Results

Final

RankNamesCountryDive 1Dive 2Dive 3Dive 4Dive 5Dive 6Total
1Jack Laugher/Chris Mears Eng51.6053.4080.5885.6883.1677.52431.94
2Matthew Mitcham/Grant Nel Aus52.2051.0070.2066.3079.8083.64403.14
3Nick Robinson-Baker/Freddie Woodward Eng47.4051.6070.2069.7569.3656.10364.41
4Ahmad Amsyar Azman/Ooi Tze Liang Mas45.6048.6068.8265.2855.6569.36353.31
5Maxim Bouchard/Riley McCormick Can51.6044.4070.6871.1060.3047.70345.78
6Fengyang Li/Liam Stone NZ45.6046.2067.5058.5066.6052.02336.42

