Men's Synchronised 3m Springboard Final Results
Final
|Rank
|Names
|Country
|Dive 1
|Dive 2
|Dive 3
|Dive 4
|Dive 5
|Dive 6
|Total
|1
|Jack Laugher/Chris Mears
|Eng
|51.60
|53.40
|80.58
|85.68
|83.16
|77.52
|431.94
|2
|Matthew Mitcham/Grant Nel
|Aus
|52.20
|51.00
|70.20
|66.30
|79.80
|83.64
|403.14
|3
|Nick Robinson-Baker/Freddie Woodward
|Eng
|47.40
|51.60
|70.20
|69.75
|69.36
|56.10
|364.41
|4
|Ahmad Amsyar Azman/Ooi Tze Liang
|Mas
|45.60
|48.60
|68.82
|65.28
|55.65
|69.36
|353.31
|5
|Maxim Bouchard/Riley McCormick
|Can
|51.60
|44.40
|70.68
|71.10
|60.30
|47.70
|345.78
|6
|Fengyang Li/Liam Stone
|NZ
|45.60
|46.20
|67.50
|58.50
|66.60
|52.02
|336.42