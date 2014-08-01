Glasgow 2014: Grace Reid happy despite missing medal

Grace Reid came agonisingly close to Scotland's first Commonwealth Games diving medal in 56 years in the women's one-metre springboard final.

The 18-year-old was in second place entering the final round, but finished fifth with 269.40 as Canada's Jennifer Abel (287.25) won.

"It was so much fun," Reid told BBC Scotland. "I loved every second.

"I was so close to 270 but it's a massive personal best for me, so it's been a great event."

Reid was hoping to become Scotland's second diving medallist, after Sir Peter Heatly, who is now 90 and won the last of his five medals in Cardiff in 1958.

And she has the chance again in Saturday's three-metre discipline, her preferred event.

"I've not trained as much as I'd have liked," said Reid who is waiting for exam results as she prepares and suffered a bad shoulder injury just two months ago.

"I was pretty dreadful in training but I really picked it up. I'm excited about the three metre event."