Glasgow 2014: Aimee Willmott expects to work 'even harder'

Middlesbrough's Aimee Willmott says she will have to work "even harder" to repeat her Commonwealth Games silver success at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Willmott, 21, was pipped to gold in the Commonwealth 400m medley by friend and rival Hannah Miley but recorded an English record time of 4:33.01.

"I know I have to put even more hard work in than I already have been doing," Willmott told BBC Tees.

"But I know now that I'm heading in the right direction."

Knowing I couldn't go any quicker kind of makes it a bit easier and I know that silver was well earned Aimee Willmott

She added: "My times are improving, the work I am doing in the pool is showing good results.

"Hopefully in two years' time I can come away with a medal or the result that I want."

The Teessider has enjoyed a healthy rivalry with Great Britain team-mate Miley, who represented Scotland at Glasgow 2014.

Their tussle at Tollcross saw Willmott lead for a large part of the race, only for Inverurie-based Miley to pull clear late on.

"Seven lengths of the race I was just ahead of Hannah but the last length she overtook me so it's a bit hard to listen back," Willmott said.

"But my performance was a personal best time, the quickest I've ever been and that last length was the hardest I've ever had to do in a 400m medley.

"So to be pushing down there knowing I couldn't go any quicker kind of makes it a bit easier and I know that silver was well earned."