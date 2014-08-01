England's Jack Laugher and Chris Mears lead from the second round to last to seal gold in the men's synchronised 3m springboard final.

The England duo finished with a total score of 431.94 while their nearest challengers, Australians Grant Nel and Matthew Mitcham scored 403.14 to win silver.

Nick Robinson-Baker and Freddie Woodward claimed bronze to make it an English double in the top three.

