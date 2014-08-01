BBC Sport - Glasgow 2014: Jack Laugher and Chris Mears dive to gold
Laugher and Mears take diving gold
- From the section Commonwealth Games
England's Jack Laugher and Chris Mears lead from the second round to last to seal gold in the men's synchronised 3m springboard final.
The England duo finished with a total score of 431.94 while their nearest challengers, Australians Grant Nel and Matthew Mitcham scored 403.14 to win silver.
Nick Robinson-Baker and Freddie Woodward claimed bronze to make it an English double in the top three.
