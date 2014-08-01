BBC Sport - Northern Ireland netball team finish with flourish

NI netball team finish Games with flourish

Northern Ireland's netball team exceed expectations by finishing seventh at the Commonwealth Games after beating Wales 58-36 in their final game in Glasgow.

Lisa Somerville scored 46 of her 53 shots and she was delighted the team performance and her individual display.

Northern Ireland coach Caroline O'Hanlon believed the team's impressive Commonwealth display would help develop the sport in the country.

Top Stories