Michaela Walsh and Michael Conlan look back on their semi-finals success in Glasgow while Sean Duffy and Sean McGlinchy remain upbeat despite defeats.

Walsh again impressed in her win over India's Pinki Rani while Conlan won his bout against Welshman Sean McGoldrick when it was halted because of the Belfast man's cut.

Sean Duffy and Sean McGlinchy were outclassed in their fights but both will go home with bronze medals.